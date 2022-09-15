









As The Bachelorette final part two is fast approaching, many fans of the show want to know more details on who Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia end up with. After many weeks of dates, meeting family and getting to know all the show’s contestants, both ladies are set to choose one to be in a relationship with by the end of the September 20 finale.

The Bachelorettes had whittled down their choices to just three men heading into the show’s finale but two of the men revealed that they didn’t want to put a ring on it right away. This left viewers asking whether the ladies end up with anyone. So, do Gabby and Rachel get engaged? Let’s find out more.

SPOILER WARNING: If you haven’t watched the first part of the finale yet and don’t want to know who Rachel and Gabby choose, stop reading now.

Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

Fans ask if Gabby and Rachel get engaged

Following part one of The Bachelorette final on September 13, many viewers took to Twitter to express their confusion over whether both Gabby and Rachel are going to leave the show engaged.

There’s clearly been huge emphasis throughout the season on both ladies ending up engaged however, per Cheat Sheet it’s not a contractual requirement on the show.

Life and Style Magazine reports that in all the seasons of The Bachelorette, only one Bachelorette didn’t end the season engaged and that was season 3’s Jen Schefft.

Does Gabby leave with Erich?

During The Bachelorette part 1, Erich Schwer explains to Gabby that he is unsure about getting engaged.

He added that he wants to “…date her in the real world, and then get engaged…”.

Reality Steve reports that Gabby and Erich ended the show and are still together today however, he’s not confirmed if they got engaged.

Rachel gets engaged on The Bachelorette

Rachel also had a similar conversation to that of Gabby and Erich’s during the show’s finale. Aven Jones explained that he wanted to be with Rachel, but wasn’t ready to get engaged right away.

Reality Steve reports that Rachel got engaged to Tino Franco during the show in Mexico.

However, they’ve since split.

THE BACHELORETTE TWO-PART FINALE AIRS SEPT 13 AND 20 ON ABC AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK