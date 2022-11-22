









Musician August Alsina is currently starring on The Surreal Life. When he introduced a guy at the end of the show finale, fans thought it was his little brother, leaving those watching to ask if he has any siblings.

He revealed on the November 21 episode: “I would like a love that feels limitless. And then, what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back.”

August’s parents Sheila Blair and his late father August Alsina Sr brought the musician and his four siblings up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alsina’s mom moved him to Houston, Texas, in search of a fresh start after Hurricane Katrina.

Does August Alsina have a brother?

Yes, August has brothers, but one of them died. His older brother, Melvin La’Branch III, was shot and killed on August 31, 2010, three days before the singer’s 18th birthday. The musician then became more committed to his music.

Melvin was 24 at the time and had been working for the family construction company, LaBranch Properties Inc. He died about an hour after being shot in the head in eastern New Orleans, according to authorities.

His other brothers are Travis Labranch and Jamal Labranch. Travis can be found on Instagram cooking different dishes, where he refers to himself as “Kitchen Bae” and cooks everything from chicken to beef tacos.

Meet the rest of August’s family

August is a brother-to-four, including his sister, Netia La’Branch. Growing up, Alsina had disagreements with his mother and left home. They had an ongoing feud for several years until they reunited in 2017 at a Houston concert.

It was during his Don’t Matter tour on July 29, 2017, the singer brought his mother onstage and sang to her as they embraced each other in a hug in front of a crowd of thousands.

He recently wished his mom a Happy Birthday on July 18, 2022, alongside who fans believe to be the same guy he introduced at the end of The Surreal Life episode. August said he is “so proud to be Sheila’s boy.”

August’s sister-in-law passed away in 2018

In 2018, August announced on social media that he had lost one of the most important people in his life: his sister-in-law, Chandra. She had been engaged to his late brother Melvin and died from cancer on Christmas Day.

August then stepped in as legal guardian of his nieces Chaylin, 14, Amaiya, 13, and Kayden, 11. His nieces are featured prominently in his documentary, State of EMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina.

His relationship with his nieces is “complex,” he admitted on The Surreal Life. He also shared that there are times when he feels like he’s failing as a parent for missing out on important things in their lives while he balances his own.

