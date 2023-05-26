As The Kardashians season 3 drops on Hulu, fans are concerned about one of their favorite stars of the show. Many ask if Khloe Kardashian has cancer in 2023 as the Good American co-founder sheds some light on why she’s wearing a band-aid on her face during the series.

After rising to fame alongside her family on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe is no stranger to having to share details of her life with the world.

The Kardashians season 3 episode 1 sees her open up about her surrogacy journey as well as some battles she faces related to her health.

Does Khloe Kardashian have cancer?

Khloe explains during The Kardashians season 3 that she had a skin cancer scare in 2022.

She tells the camera that the band-aid on her face is there due to her having a biopsy after having “something” on her face for “seven or eight months.”

During episode 1, Kris Jenner tells Khloe’s sister, Kylie Jenner, that the biopsy came back as “cancerous.”

Kylie replies: “This is her third time.”

Khloe says in a confessional: “It turns out it’s not a zit, it’s melanoma.”

The mom of two had some of her social media followers worried in 2023 when some noticed a “cheek shadow” on one of Khloe’s posts.

Khloe had first cancer scare at 19

Speaking during The Kardashians, Kris says that Khloe “has a bit of a history with melanoma and cancerous lesions.”

Khloe’s first cancer scare dates back to 2003. At 19 years old, she had to have a tumor removed from her back.

As Kylie Jenner says during the family’s reality show, the latest melanoma is Khloe’s third time dealing with cancer.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2022, Khloe said that she’s “predisposed to skin cancer.”

She had the facial melanoma removed

Khloe Kardashian‘s face melanoma began as a small “bump,” which she first assumed was a “zit.”

However, after “it wouldn’t go away,” the 38-year-old had two biopsies which revealed that it was a cancerous tumor.

Khloe had an operation to remove the melanoma in 2022.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Khloe said that she has been “proactive” in her cancer battle which spans two decades.

Judging by The Kardashians season 3 episode 1, Khloe appears to be taking the news in her stride. Her response to the melanoma scare didn’t go unnoticed by fans.

