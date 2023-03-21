Savannah Chrisley has openly discussed her “unbearable” struggles over the years, but does she have cancer? Here’s the latest update concerning her health.

The Chrisleys has been an open book since skyrocketing to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. From their family struggles to Todd and Julie’s recent legal complications, the nation has been following the clan’s every move.

Their children, namely Chase, Greyson, and Savannah Chrisley, have grown up in front of the camera. Eldest daughter Savannah has been transparent about her love life and health struggles over the years, so read on for her most recent update.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Does Savannah Chrisley have cancer?

Savannah, 25, does not have cancer, but she has discussed her endometriosis diagnosis several times. The USA Network star has suffered from endometriosis since her teen years but initially thought it was normal period pains.

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows outside, such as the ovaries and fallopian tube

The pain became “excruciating” after she had an IUD inserted, hoping to ease the pain. She was rushed into emergency surgery after the IUD broke and separated in her uterus.

Chrisley has undergone three surgeries overall; the final life-changing procedure took place in August 2020.

Savannah has less than a five per cent chance of suffering from the pain once again and thankfully, her fertility has not been affected.

A health update on Nanny Faye’s cancer battle

Nanny Faye Chrisley was diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2021, but fans only knew about her health complications in June 2022.

The 79-year-old appeared on her granddaughter’s podcast last month, revealing she has kept her spirits high amid the ongoing chemotherapy treatments.

“The world doesn’t always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can,” said an optimistic Nanny Faye. “You get up, brush yourself off, and keep going. I’m early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy, and wise.”

Nanny Faye has been doing so well that after her treatments, she drives straight to the casino, which is her “happy place”.

It has, however, been more challenging given Todd’s 12-year and Julie’s seven-year prison sentences.

“There wasn’t one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn’t with me – not one time,” she explained. “Through it all, she’s been with me.”

The Chrisley couple was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion, as per the US Attorney’s Office press release. The jury also convicted Julie Chrisley of obstruction of justice.