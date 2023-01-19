Married At First Sight season 16 has kicked off in Nashville, where experts match singletons with what will hopefully be their lifetime partners, including Domynique and Mackinley.

The pair were the last to get wed and all seemed well when they first laid eyes on each other, however, some fans aren’t so sure they’ll be in it for the long run.

We take a look at the couple and their journey on the season so far.

Meet Married At First Sight’s Domynique and Mackinley

Mackinley Gilbert is 33 years old and Domynique Kloss is 25.

As per Cinemaholic, Gilbert runs his own CBD company, Maverick CBD whereas Domynique is a Realtor and Business Broker. The pair seemed to have chemistry as soon as they saw each other, but fans aren’t so sure it will last.

Mackinley had experienced past heartbreak which lead him to not being able to fully trust his partner. On the other hand, Domynique is the youngest of the MAFS cast and says she didn’t have much experience sustaining a long-term relationship.

Domynique and Mackinley’s Married At First Sight journey so far

Domynique and Mackinley were the last pair to wed on Married At First Sight season 16. Mackinley was worried that he might be too old for Domynique, as he is 33 whereas she is only 25. However, Dominique reassures him there’s nothing to worry about.

All seemed well, and the trailer for the next few episodes shows Domynique saying she couldn’t have asked for a better match.

However, later on, we see what looks like an explosive argument about to take place, when Mackinley says Domynique is ‘not perfect.’ We also hear Mac calling Gina ‘sexy’ so it’s not certain the honeymoon phase will last.

MAFS fans have mixed reactions

Some fans are loving the pair together, however, others are not so sure if it will work out between the two.

One viewer tweeted: “I like Mackinley and Domynique. No red flags as of now. #MAFSnashville #mafs”

Another said: “The problem is at 25, Domynique is still dealing with problems with anger and mood swings. And Mackinley is past that! #mafs”

We guess we’ll have to keep watching the rest of the season to find out.

