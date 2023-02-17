Swamp People’s Don Brewer has to be in good shape in order to wrangle with alligators for his job, it appears that he has experienced weight loss as he stars in season 14 of the show.

In 2023, Swamp People returned to screens in January. Troy Landry, Willie Edwards, Pickle, and co all return for season 14.

The History show sees seasoned hunters do what they do best in the Bayou. But, it doesn’t mean that the hunting seasons don’t come without their challenges.

So, let’s find out more about Don and his transformation in 2023.

Meet Don Brewer

Oklahoma native Don Brewer said on Swamp People that he “wouldn’t describe himself as a greenhorn,” adding that he has had boats all his life and fishes all the time.

He said that he’s a “professional catfish noodler,” and an “adrenaline junkie.”

Don had “zero experience” in hunting alligators when he joined Swamp People. But, he was keen to make a good impression and give his best in the job.

Don Brewer is a Swamp People cast member

The swamps of southern Louisiana, are where Don Brewer makes his money.

He joined Swamp People as a new deckhand for Jacob Landry in 2020.

Per IMDb, Don joined the show three years ago and is still appearing on the History show today.

Swamp People: Don Brewer’s weight loss

Don Brewer is an experienced hunter. He appears to have lost weight, judging by his appearance on Swamp People.

Per his History bio, Don enjoys racing motorcycles and mud trucks in his spare time.

From when Don first appeared on Swamp People in 2020 to his most recent photos on Facebook in 2023, he appeared totally transformed after his weight loss.

Don is likely very busy in his life. When he’s not wrangling alligators, he runs Katt Daddy’s Cove restaurant and bar with his wife, Michelle. He also writes on Facebook that he’s a “master Plumber at Don’s Plumbing Inc.”

