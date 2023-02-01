Dr Phil has been providing “a safe place to talk about hard things” for many people since 2002. He announced that the show is coming to an end this year, so let’s find out more about his net worth.

The talk show host kicked off his career on Oprah Winfrey‘s show. His own daytime TV series, Dr Phil, has been a staple in many US reality TV viewers’ lives for 21 years.

Now, Dr Phil, who’s real name is Phil McGraw, won’t be continuing his daytime show. But, he’s not retiring from TV for good.

Dr Phil comes to an end

Dr Phil is officially coming to an end in the Spring of 2023.

An NBC news report confirms the news and adds that Phil McGraw isn’t retiring from TV entirely.

Speaking to NBC, he said: “This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

NBC reports that he is remaining in the “CBS family,” and “plans to announce a ‘prime-time partnership’ that will launch in 2024.”

What is Dr Phil’s net worth?

After 25 years as TV show host, many could assume that Dr Phil would have an impressive net worth and they wouldn’t be wrong.

According to Forbes, Dr Phil “owns all of his content, paying CBS to distribute it. He also earns a percentage of advertising revenue and cash from product placement.”

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Dr Phil’s net worth is $460 million. The site also states that his salary is $80 million per year.

As well as starring on Oprah’s show, and launching his own successful talk show and its spin-off series’, Dr Phil also released books during his career including Life Strategies and Family First.

He also co-founded a telehealth app called Doctors on Demand.

Dr Phil’s age and family

As Phil McGraw announces that Dr Phil is coming to an end, he is 72 years old.

As well as becoming a household name after decades on TV, the talk show host also has a successful marriage and two children.

Dr Phil and his wife, Robin, have two sons together. They married in 1976 and welcomed their first son, Jay, in 1979 and their second, Jordan, in 1986.

Jay McGraw is a TV writer and producer per The Sun and is CEO of Stage 29 Productions which was co-founded by his father.

Jordan is a musician and composer who can be found on Instagram at @jordanmcgraw with 145k followers.

