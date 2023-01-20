Dusty Crum’s leg injury has quickly become the topic of worry among Swamp People: Serpent Invasion fans. When the new season began airing, many started asking if he was in an accident and questioned what happened.

Known for his appearance on Guardian of The Glades, the reality star was involved in a serious car crash where he almost lost his leg. Dusty is one of the toughest snake hunters around, and has spent his whole life hunting pythons.

With a nickname of “Python Wildman,” the popular cast member on Swamp People has left many viewers concerned. Reality Titbit can reveal what happened to Dusty’s leg two years ago.

Swamp People fans ask about Dusty’s leg

When Swamp People viewers noticed Dusty’s leg had scars all over it, many took to social media to ask him what happened. Others are simply pleased to see he can still walk after an accident.

One fan wrote: “Love the new show and as much as the scars are WOW! I’m glad you are up and hunting again!”

Another simply asked the Swamp People star on Facebook: “What happened to you Dusty??”

“What happened to you? Going too fast on one of their swamp buggies?,” reacted a fellow viewer.

Dusty Crum’s leg injury

In November 2021, Dusty was involved in a serious car accident which almost led to him losing his leg. The incident severely damaged his lower right leg and knee before he taken to a hospital in the Fort Meyers area.

Dusty told TMZ that he was riding shotgun in a truck on a Florida highway when a tire blew on the trailer and the driver lost control, causing the truck to fishtail before flipping three times.

Now, he’s recovered and able to walk after the serious accident. He looked back at the time he spent over three weeks in hospital on Facebook and said: “I’ve come a long way, thank you Jesus for healing!”

He’s now joined Troy Landry

Dusty is now back to walking and enjoying life back on the swamp. The python hunter looks for snakes all year round but waved goodbye to his job with Discovery in 2021. He has since told fans that he’s “blessed to be here.”

He revealed to a fan: “I’m telling ya, I didn’t know if I was gonna live or walk again bro. Praise God!” And it’s not just Dusty’s return to screens that viewers love, but also his famous puppy Riley.

