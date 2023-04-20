Love and Hip Hop stars Erica Dixon and Bambi appear to be feuding on Instagram over something involving Dixon’s daughter, and Bambi’s stepdaughter, Emani, but what happened and how did the feud start?

Bambi (real name Adi Benson) and Erica Dixon have had a rocky relationship for years, and it seems like it’s now getting a whole lot rockier with the Love and Hip Hop stars’ latest internet drama.

We take a look at exactly what has been going down between the VH1 stars.

Erica Dixon and Bambi’s Instagram feud explained

The feud appears to have started over Erica Dixon’s daughter Emani, who is also now Bambi’s stepdaughter. Emani asked followers to stop asking about her dad’s Lil Scrappy’s wife who she referred to as “that lady.” In the past, however, Emani used to refer to her as “stepmom”.

Bambi then clapped back with an Instagram picture of herself captioned: “It’s giving that lady.”

Of course, Erica had to step in at this point to which she responded: “You mean ‘That Old Lying A** Lady’ that was in the hot tub with Benzino. Bih you too old to be trying to be petty with my child.”

Emani also hopped into the comments saying: “Wasn’t even trying to be petty. But like I said ‘STOP ASKING ME ABOUT THAT LADY.'”

Bambi throws ‘abuse’ allegations into the ring

Of course, the feud didn’t stop there, and more serious allegations proceeded to be thrown around, as Bambi claimed Erica “abused” her daughter Emani.

In response, Emani hopped on Live to defend Dixon, saying that her mother simply “popped” her for being disrespectful during an isolated incident.

Over on Instagram, Bambi shared what looked like an incident report, with the caption: “Show some respect to that lady that consoled your baby after you busted her s**t all those times.”

“That ain’t nothing. I’m very well taken care of. My parents do everything to take care of me. What do you do to take care of your kids?” Emani responded.

She then claimed her step-mom doesn’t have any “love” or “respect” for her after making diss-tracks allegedly about her father and speaking badly of her mother.

Erica then hopped on her own Live to say that “anybody can file a police report” and that she has the paperwork from the investigation as she has “nothing to hide.”

“My kids are well taken care of, and my love, I can do it with or without a man,” she concluded.

Dixon then said she was no longer going to discuss the matter online and is open to meeting Bambi again to talk about it, as last time, she claims Bambi “got up and walked away.”

Fans weigh in on Erica Dixon and Bambi drama

Of course, if your feud is going public, fans are sure to weigh in, and that’s exactly what they’ve done in this case.

Many were sticking up for Emani: “Bambi you never got upset as a teenager and said bad things about your mom or try to play one parent with the other?” said one.

“She acknowledged u by ‘My Step Mom’ first ‘that lady’ was a mere reference to those who keep asking about you,” another added.

However, others acknowledged Bambi’s upset at the situation: “Do y’all ever stop to think about how referring to her as that lady would make her feel? As well as having other people referring to her as that lady now too, so she might as well be “THAT LADY”. Now don’t get mad at her, she didn’t start any s*** but dang sure gone address some s***.”