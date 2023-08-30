Spice and Erica Mena get into a huge argument during Love and Hip Hop Atlanta season 11. The two attempt to have a mediated conversation with their co-star Shekinah Anderson. However, after just moments of sitting down for lunch together, the whole meeting ends in disaster.

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is airing in 2023, but there appears to be a serious lack of love in season 11. Following the airing of episode 12, some fans are calling for certain members of the show to be “fired.”

WARNING: Content of a disturbing nature ahead

Spice and Erica Mena’s drama

As Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta season 11 episode 12 airs, it’s clear that drama between cast members Spice and Erica Mena has been brewing for some time.

Spice caused a stir after she was pictured posing next to Safaree Samuels and Amara La Negra. However, she defended her friendship with Erica’s ex.

Speaking on the MTV show, Spice said that she’s “seen the truth and the proof that Erica’s been lying all this time.”

She added: “I was always rooting for Erica, always putting Safaree in check when it comes to Erica. But after she tried to sabotage my gala, and all those voice notes that Safaree sent me and told me what she’s saying about me, it’s obvious she don’t really like me. So, I’m over it at this point.”

LAHHA stars meet for lunch

After Shekinah Anderson speaks to Spice, she sets up a lunch date for her and Erica to clear the air.

Shekinah and Spice are already seated before Erica arrives. Things began on what appeared to be good terms although, Shekinah said that there was a lot of tension in the air.

Erica said: “I’m so happy that we are doing this.”

She continued her positivity by saying that she “loves” Spice, and complimented her for her strength as a single mother.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse as the two ladies started arguing about Erica’s ex-husband Safaree.

Erica Mena calls Spice racial slur

During their lunch date, Spice tells Erica that she “acts like she’s the first woman to be divorced,” and “the first woman that’s left with two children to fend for, I’ve been doing it for 14 years.”

Erica responds by saying she’s been doing the same for 16 years.

And Spice replies: “Oh, with your son that don’t like you.”

Erica then asks: “How do you know about my son? You don’t,” and flips the dining table.

The two are separated by security to stop them from fighting although they shout abuse, and throw things at one another across the room.

As Erica is escorted out of the building, Spice shouts out the window: “Your son hates you.”

Erica responds by shouting a racial slur at Spice. She adds that the singer “should have died,” referring to Spice’s near-death experience earlier in the year.

Responding to the episode, one fan tweeted: “Erica Mena calling Spice (a racial slur), and still being connected to the Love and Hip Hop franchise is crazy.”

Another said: “They’ve said far worse on Love & Hip Hop over the years and cities. Erica won’t be fired, they had plenty of time to edit that out if they wanted to.”

