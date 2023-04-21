Stunning before, Erika Jayne’s weight loss wowed onlookers as she announced her Las Vegas residency this year. Showing off her slim figure, 2023 is certainly looking to be a great year for the RHOBH star and singer.

Earlier this year, Erika Jayne showed off her slimmed-down figure after attending the Billboard Woman in Music Awards last month. Wearing a gorgeous red, tailored suit, she looked dressed to impress. She clearly showed that it’s not only her RHOBH co-star and friend Kyle Richards that’s looking trimmed in 2023.

Well, the singer wowed once again after attending an event to announce her Las Vegas residency earlier in the week. Though it should be her great musical success that everyone is discussing, it seems her figure is what’s on the mind.

Erika Jayne’s weight loss was the star of the show

It was an event to celebrate her upcoming stint in Vegas, but nobody could keep their eyes off how slim the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked.

Stunning in a metallic, shimmering midi dress, her blonde locks hung down in waves. Most importantly, the star wore a huge smile throughout the night, proving just how happy she is at the moment.

It’s not just in events she’s been showing off her figure, posting glam photos on her social media to prove all her hand work.

There’s no denying that before Erika’s weight loss, she was a natural beauty but the confidence that radiates from her now is next to none.

Earlier in the year, Erika’s co-star, Kyle Richards was forced to defend herself after rumors that she had used Ozempic to aid her weight loss surfaced. Ridiculing the speculation, the reality TV star replied to a comment on her Instagram saying “Do not spread lies. I’m not on Ozempic.”

Instead, her transformation is due to exercising more and having a healthier diet.

RHOBH star announces Bet It All On The Blonde Las Vegas Residency

Though talk was all about her stunning figure, that wasn’t the (only) reason she was at the LA event on Wednesday (April 19).

The Pretty Mess and Give You Everything singer was actually announcing a Las Vegas residency! Coming in August of this year, Bet It All On The Blonde will be held at Mandalay Bay’s House of Blues. There until December 16, the Bravo star told crowds how grateful she was for the opportunity:

“All right, Los Angeles, let me say something. First of all, thank you very, very much from the bottom of my soul,”

Erika then took to her Instagram to spread the news to her 2.5 million followers.

The 51-year-old spoke about how difficult the last year had been for her, especially after her split from Thomas Girardi. The two had been together for over 20 years.

But all of that is in the past now as the blonde beauty certainly has a promising year ahead. Tickets will go on sale at 10 am PT on Monday, April 24, so be ready if you want to nab some tickets.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hill fans, there’s no need to worry. Erika will be returning for series 13 of the show as she’s currently filming after posting group pics on her Insta. She’ll be joined by Kyle Richards, Garcelle, Crystal Kungminkoff, and more as the drama is set to continue.