









60 Days In saw Deashaun and Stokes get involved in an altercation, after it is believed the latter owes him five cookies. Encouraged to “pay your debt”, the two begin fighting as viewers watch on – but they are confused.

The A&E show sees a sheriff recruit law-abiding citizens to live among the facility’s general population for 60 days to help expose the root of the jail’s many problems. Season 7 is currently well underway following its popularity.

Deashaun told Carlos that Stokes owes him cookies, which soon erupted into a fight between the inmates. We’ve got the lowdown on what happened between them, and how fans are reacting to the explosive episode 8 scene.

Stokes and Deashaun made a cookie deal

Deashaun revealed on camera that he and Stokes had a deal for him to give him some cookies. Dallas said that Stokes had asked Deashaun for five cookies, which he gave him, but when Deashaun asked for the same back, Stokes said no.

Dallas and Stokes began arguing for each other, but Deashaun got upset at how Stokes was talking to his friend. While the two were shouting in the area where all of the inmates gather, Deashaun’s emotions ran high.

The explosive moment went viral on TikTok soon after the scene aired during an October 6th episode on A&E. Many fans have tried to search for the fight online, and can catch up on the AE TV website.

60 Days In: Fight over cookies

Season 7 episode 8 of 60 Days In saw a fight erupt between Deashaun and Stokes, because the latter owed him cookies. Fellow inmate Carlos encouraged Stokes to pay his debt, before Deashaun later punched Stokes.

He explained that he punched Stokes “because nobody wanted to get to fighting” and that “everyone just kept going and yelling at each other”. Fellow inmate Darius, who served ten years, jumped up and grabbed Deashaun.

Darius ran Stokes upstairs to tell him: “Yo, you can’t be doing that.” He also revealed in a confessional that he “really didn’t want to see Stokes fight back”, but also admitted that he was proud of Deashaun for sticking up for himself.

Before the altercation happened, Deashaun was given the five cookies he was owed by Stokes.

A&E fans react to altercation

When Deashaun punched Stokes on 60 Days In, viewers could not understand why he did it over the latter owing him five cookies. However, there were some fans who had reason to believe the disagreement was justified.

One fan wrote: “That’s their currency. If Stokes doesn’t pay him what he owes then it makes Deashaun look like a punk and everyone else can work over him.”

Another said: “He said ‘he was supposed to be giving me some cookies.'”

“GROWN MAN FIGHTING OVER 5 SMALL SUGAR COOKIES, LOL”, reacted a viewer.

WATCH 60 DAYS IN ON A&E EVERY THURSDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK