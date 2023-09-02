As Travis Barker shared the concerning news that some of Blink-182’s tour dates would be “canceled” in August 2023 due to an “urgent family matter,” fans ask what happened to Kourtney and Travis. The two are expecting their first child together in 2023.

Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, have been an item since 2021 after knowing one another for many years. After three weddings, the two revealed that they were expecting their first child together. They shared the “beautiful” news back in June with a pregnancy reveal that gave a nod to Travis’ band, Blink-182.

Fans ask what happened to Kourtney and Travis

On September 1, 2023, Blink-182 shared an update on their Instagram Stories that the band would be postponing three upcoming shows.

The IG Story read: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis had had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as possible.”

Since then, fans have been commenting on The Kardashians star Kourtney’s Instagram posts from a week ago.

Many wrote: “Hope you’re ok,” and more said: “I pray that everyone is healthy and safe.”

Travis flies back to the States

After Blink-182 confirmed that Travis was flying back to the US due to “an urgent family matter,” fans began throwing out their suggestions about what may have happened.

Travis shared photographs on his IG Stories of a prayer room on September 1. The snaps were taken at Glasgow airport, reports Daily Mail.

Judging by fans’ tweets and comments, they’re all concerned for Kourtney and Travis but hope that the two are “OK.”

One person commented on Kourtney’s Instagram post: “Travis posted a ‘prayer room’ I think we should be a bit more sensitive here until it’s announced or known…”

Shanna Moakler confirms her kids ‘aren’t involved’

Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler was interviewed by TMZ after the Blink-182 Instagram post was published.

The 48-year-old said: “I don’t know what’s going on. I just know that our kids are safe and sound and obviously that’s important to me.”

Shanna added: “Obviously whenever they have to cancel shows it’s a really big deal so I’m just praying that his immediate family, and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and OK.”

Shanna sent her “prayers and well wishes” after stating that the former couple’s children aren’t involved in the “urgent family matter.”

