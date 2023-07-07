As Lifetime’s Married At First Sight season 16 wraps up in 2023, fans ask who Gina from MAFS is dating. After a marriage the whole world got to see play out, Gina Micheletti and Clint Webb had a journey of ups and downs on the show. The season 16 couple met with Dr Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Calvin Roberson a week prior to having to make their final MAFS decision.

Although the two were matched by experts, Clint and Gina’s romance didn’t appear to flourish over the course of the season. The Nashville, Tennessee natives rounded off their Married At First Sight journey this June. While one of the show’s couples is still together today, fans want to know where Gina and Clint are now after their marriage.

Fans ask who Gina from MAFS is dating

As Married At First Sight season 16 comes to an end in 2023, viewers of the Lifetime show are curious to know who she’s dating now.

Judging by Gina’s social media, she hasn’t shared a new relationship with the world following the show.

However, during MAFS’ Where Are They Now: Nashville episode, Gina said that she was “boo’ed up” with someone.

Mack explained where he was at with his love life during the show: “You find it when you don’t search for it.”

Gina replied: “That’s what happened to me.”

The show was filmed five months after Decision Day. However, Gina hasn’t posted a new love interest on her Instagram page at the time of writing.

She joined the show at 35 years old and is still running her beauty salons nowadays.

Who is Gina?

Entrepreneur Gina was matched with 41-year-old account executive Clint during MAFS season 16.

The two expressed to one another that there wasn’t an initial physical attraction, but they continued to work on their marriage throughout the show with the help of Dr Pepper and Pastor Calvin.

Gina also dated Mackinley Gilbert during the show. The two planned on dating after the reunion but never ended up seeing one another outside of the series. Mack confirmed during ‘Where Are They Now’ that he and Gina are “friends.”

As well as running her own business, Nashville native Gina has a dog named Hank who appeared on MAFS.

She has almost 18k followers on Instagram and can be found at @gina.doesmyhair.

Gina enjoyed her ‘newfound freedom’

As MAFS season 16 came to an end, Gina and Clint had a final decision to make.

They decided not to stay together and divorced on the series.

Taking to Instagram in May 2023, Gina said that the relationship “sailed.”

She wrote: “This relationship may have sailed, but we got nothin but smoooooth seas ahead! Hopefully…”

The Lifetime star added that she was off on vacation to enjoy her singledom after the show:

“In all seriousness, thank you guys for your support through our wild journey! I am happy, healthy, living out dreams in my new salon & heading to Antigua in 24 hours to celebrate my new found freedom!”

However, she has since confirmed on MAFS’ Where Are They Now show that she’s in a relationship.

