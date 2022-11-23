









The Curse of Oak Island is back in 2022 with its tenth season. The show first aired on the History channel in 2014. The show follows the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty, as they attempt to uncover the island’s mysteries.

Rick and Marty have had their work cut out over the years and after 10 seasons of searching high and low, they are still on the hunt for long, lost treasure on the Nova Scotia island.

Many fans of the History show want to know more about whether the treasure was found on Oak Island and what exactly the show’s cast is looking for in their search. So, let’s find out more about the Oak Island treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island’s mysteries remain

Much like Discovery’s Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, there are also many mysteries remaining on Oak Island even though the show has been running for eight years.

The Lagina brothers are working with a team including archaeologists and metal detection experts. At the beginning of season 10, the brothers can be seen saying they’ve “got to get it done,” when it comes to getting to the bottom of the island’s myserties.

The Nova Scotia island is made up from 32 four-acre lots. Lot eight is one of the most fruitful of all the lots on the island. It’s provided some clues in figuring out the 227-year-old Oak Island mystery.

Was there treasure found on Oak Island?

Yes, treasure has been found on Oak Island as well as many other unusual items. Artifacts made of precious metals such as silver and gold have been found on the show.

Parts of ancient weapons and ammunition have been found on Oak Island such as musket balls and an iron footlock from a musket. Old coins have also been found on the land.

During season 10, an oxen shoe pointed to a possibility that cargo could have been hauled across the land. A bunk hook that was found supported this idea further.

At the center of the show’s mystery is the Money Pit, which was reportedly originally found in 1795. Seasn 10 sees the team “building off the scientific revelations from the previous two seasons that large sources of silver and gold lie deep in the Money Pit…” per History.

Fans ‘can’t wait’ until the treasure is found

The Curse of Oak Island has got fans hooked once again in 2022.

Many have taken to Twitter to comment on the latest findings on the show and what they think is to come.

One person tweeted: “I have a good feeling they’re going to find the treasure tonight on curse of oak island.”

Another said: “I’ve watched 9 seasons and 165 episodes of Curse of Oak Island but I really think THIS IS THE YEAR they find treasure.”

However, some are running out of patience when it comes to finding the treasure: “Beginning to think The Curse of Oak Island is really just a curse for The History Channel. How many years have they been searching for this alleged treasure?”

Another tweeted: “Over the past decade, or whatever it is, I’ve seen a handful of episodes of Curse of Oak Island. In each one they use hundreds of dollars of worth of equipment and labor to find a treasure. How big is this treasure?”

