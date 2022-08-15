











Steve Harvey is known for giving out dating advice on his show, Steve TV Show. Little do some fans know that Amir Mathis was a producer on his show when a woman named Linnea asked the host for dating advice.

Linnea Hansson, otherwise known as Amir’s ex-wife, stood up in the Hey Steve audience in 2018 to bravely ask in public whether she should move in with her then-boyfriend after just four months of dating him.

She left Steve suspicious when saying she could not say who he is, but that he is a producer. The host then dropped his mic when he realised the show producer was the guy she was talking about – none other than Greg Mathis’ son.

Meet Amir Mathis’ ex-wife

Linnea Hansson is Amir’s ex-wife. She currently works as a community manager in Los Angeles, California and is a former resident from Helsingborg, Sweden, where she lived when she first started dating Amir.

The Steve TV Show star has worked on the UN Environment Programme, and previously worked at Rule Communication and Kodiak Hub as customer success managers before landing her current job.

Amir and Linnea got married in front of family and friends in June 2020, two years after they began dating. It came after first meeting on a beach in Sweden, before he proposed to her in her home country, Tanzania, in 2019.

Steve Harvey recommended Amir to Linnea

Linnea appeared on the Steve TV Show hosted by host Steve Harvey to ask for some dating advice. When Steve realised who she was talking about potentially moving on with, he said he can “highly recommend” Amir.

At the time, she was visiting her boyfriend in Los Angeles, who she had been in a long-distance relationship with for several months. Linnea claimed he has a show on TV before adding that he is 28, just like her.

He originally warned her to be “careful” and asked her to make sure that she is going into some sort of security. She then said she “couldn’t say” where he works before Steve finally realised she was talking about his producer. He said:

First of all sister, I personally vouch for this cat right here. This is actually one of my dear friend’s [Greg Mathis] son. And you weren’t even going to tell me he worked here. I highly recommend this young man right here.

Steve also asked Amir if she had met his parents, which he admitted she had. Amir also revealed that he had extended his trip to Sweden with a friend after meeting Linnea on the first day of the vacation, while he was on hiatus from work.

They filed for divorce in January 2022

Amir and Linnea ended their marriage earlier this year. It comes after Linnea flew to the United States for their wedding in 2020, despite issues such as the quarantine laws almost having an effect on the day just two weeks before.

Gossip Next Door revealed that they filed for divorce in Los Angeles in January. Amir has removed any pictures with Linnea featured on his Instagram page, while she has zero images of him on her social media.

Since then, Amir has introduced new girlfriend Sally to his parents, who said it took him four dates to kiss her, before he added that he got “more than a kiss”. Sally, from Korea, moved to Los Angeles when he was ten.

The couple are “taking it slow” according to Amir. Dad Greg asked them if they have common values, warning the pair that being in a relationship could cause “risk to your heart”. Sally has also introduced her siblings to the Mathis fam!

