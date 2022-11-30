The Curse of Oak Island is onto its 10th season in 2022 and fans want to know how much money has been spent on the Oak Island investigations. Viewers have been following the Lagina brothers and their team as they aim to uncover all kinds of mysteries on their land.

Marty and Rick Lagina have gone to great lengths in a bid to find treasure on their land such as enlisting the help of experts and taking trips from Oak Island in the US and to the UK for research purposes.

It’s no wonder that after many years on air, fans want to know more about how much has been spent on the show’s investigations…

History show has been running for 10 seasons

Fans have been following the Lagina brothers and their team since 2014 as they attempt to find treasure on their land.

In 2022, the show is onto its 10th season and the team has made some discoveries, but there is still so much to potentially find.

When The Curse of Oak Island first aired in 2014, Rick and Marty were continuing a “200-year search for the Oak Island treasure.”

Some treasures have been found on Oak Island

Most of the episodes of the History channel show are centered around a Money Pit that is said to have been found in 1975.

Some of the Money Pit treasures have been uncovered during episodes of the show.

However, there have also been different items found on various parts of the land including on ‘lot 8’ of the 32 four-acre lots.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Rick Lagina’s net worth at $10m. The same website sets Marty’s net worth at $100m.

Fans ask how much money has been spent on Oak Island

Of course, roping in metal detection experts, historians, and many more team members on The Curse of Oak Island doesn’t come cheap.

The ongoing search for treasure on the show has some fans losing hope and others wondering where the cash comes from. Some even suggested that “millions” have been spent on attempting to uncover artifacts. According to Looper, a lot of the money spent on Oak Island search derives from local sponsorship that includes an agency called Nova Scotia Business Inc.

“Figures have included CAN$1.9 million for Season 5 (via TV Over Mind) and a whopping CAN$3.97 million for Season 6 (via Monsters & Critics)” quotes Looper.

One viewer tweeted: “Another season I am just saying if they ever find something that is worth something they should have to show everything spent to get it.”

Another said: “Rick certainly doesn’t mind spending that money!”

