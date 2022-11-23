









Stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are attempting another shot at love on the franchise’s spin-off show Bachelor in Paradise. Familiar faces from both shows headed to Mexico for Bachelor In Paradise season 8 on September 27.

Fans of the ABC series got to see things unfold during the final episode of the season on Tuesday, November 22.

Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had a serious talk on the BIP couch alongside Jesse Palmer during the show’s final episode. She confirmed she’s moved on from Johnny but the two had some issues with their relationship timeline. Let’s find out more…

Victoria Confirms She Is Now Dating Greg Grippo – Bachelor in Paradise

Who is Victoria Fuller?

Victoria Fuller first appeared on The Bachelor in 2020 when she was one of the women who featured on season 24 with Peter Weber.

She hails from Virginia and was 26 years old when she appeared on Peter’s season of The Bachelor. Victoria placed third after Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

Before finding reality TV fame, Victoria worked as a medical sales rep.

Victoria on Bachelor In Paradise

At 28 years old and now living in Nashville, Tennessee, Victoria decided to go looking for love again, this time on Bachelor In Paradise.

She was a contestant on season 8 of the show and ended the series engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. Johnny first appeared on the ABC franchise in 2022 on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Although Johnny and Victoria got engaged on BIP, things didn’t work out between them. During the season 8 final episode, Victoria confirmed she was in a relationship with Greg Grippo.

Is Victoria on the new Bachelor?

Given Victoria confirmed she was in a relationship with Greg, ABC fans were confused to see her on the trailer for the new Bachelor. Many fans posted tweets containing snapshots of Victoria appearing in the show’s trailer, with the show set to air in 2023.

One fan wrote: “Why is Victoria Fuller in the preview for Bachelor? What did I miss ?”

Another asked: “Why is Victoria in the #TheBachelor?”

More tweeted: “Why was Victoria on #TheBachelor promo? I need answers, lol.”

Greg and Victoria are following each other on Instagram but don’t appear to have posted ‘couple-esque’ photos together on their grids.

Sportskeeda reports Bachelor In Paradise season 8 was filmed in June 2022. Women’s Health Magazine, via Reality Steve, writes filming for the new Bachelor (season 27) began on Monday, September 26.

When Johnny was speaking to Victoria at the end of BIP, he said she was “flying all over the world” and “posting photos” with Greg after their engagement. However, she denied posting videos with Greg.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Bachelor In Paradise and Victoria Fuller for comment.

WATCH BACHELOR IN PARADISE ON MONDAYS AND TUESDAYS AT 8PM ET ON ABC

