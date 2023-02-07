Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis is remembered by Chrisley Knows Best fans as the show makes its final comeback to The USA Network. Viewers are mourning the absence of Aunt Francis after her death in 2022.

Chrisley Knows Best made its return on February 6. Although Todd and Julie are currently in prison, they filmed a handful of episodes which are now being shown on the network every Monday night.

The absence of Aunt Francis on the reality TV series, which is the most watched on the network, has left an empty hole in viewers’ hearts. So, what happened to Faye’s sister and how did the family pay tribute?

Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis

Faye’s sister, known as Aunt Francis, is the Chrisley Knows Best star’s older sister. The siblings took a burlesque class and patrolled the neighborhood in police uniforms together, while Francis was lectured by Todd about STDs.

Aunt Francis went on a cruise with Nanny Faye. They also did their fair share of gambling together, and taste-testing wine flights. Todd described Francis as “one of the most amazing women ever and my mother’s best friend.”

Chrisley Knows Best viewers knew that she was receiving treatment for her condition, but before the family announced her death, it had been a long while since anyone had heard of an update on Francis.

Aunt Francis passed away in 2022

Francis passed away on March 17, 2022. She died at the age of 85 after battling cancer since November 2020, leaving behind two children of her own, Denise and Tim Ingram, who gave her five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She also left behind her sister and best friend, Faye Chrisley, whose net worth is estimated at $600,000. She was Nanny Faye’s only known sibling and an auntie to Todd Chrisley who paid tribute on his Instagram.

The Chrisleys didn’t state an official cause of death, but the family was asking for donations to the American Cancer Society in lieu of flowers shortly after her passing, The Sun reports.

Chrisley Knows Best fans pay tribute

When Chrisley Knows Best viewers found out about Aunt Francis’ death, they flooded the family with condolences. As many ask who is checking on Nanny Faye recently, heads turned to her late sister Francis.

One fan wrote: “To those who watch #ChrisleyKnowsBest – Aunt Faye’s sassy sister Aunt Frances passed away. RIP.”

Another penned on Reddit: “Nooooooooo omg I loved Francis!!! I would always rewind scenes of her and Faye and watch them multiple times cause they’re so funny.

“My favorites were when they did Senior Speed Dating to find her a man, and when they went Black Friday shopping (camping). I’m so sad to hear this… I hope Nanny Faye is doing ok, I know she must be heartbroken 💔.”

