A new batch of “nice guys” and “bad boys” are jetting out to FBoy Island to woo three single ladies, so here’s how to watch season 3 and the release date.

FBoy Island is returning to screens with season 3 and this year, The CW is taking charge. Previous seasons aired on HBO Max but much of its reality programming was canceled ahead of the Warner Bros Discovery merger in April 2022.

The reality show will be the network’s first dating reality series so expect it to go off with a bang as fan-favorite host Nikki Glaser returns – read on to find out about the release date and what to expect.

Credit HBO Max Latinoamérica youtube channel

FBoy Island season 3 will premiere on Thursday, October 12 at 8 pm ET/PT with a two-hour runtime. Production began in the summer of 2023.

The steamy dating series was picked up by The CW after the $43 billion merger between AT&T and Discovery. The decision created the mega-media conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery, which now includes HBO Max and Discovery programming.

24 single males – 12 self-proclaimed “nice guys”, and 12 “FBoys” – will be joining Nikki Glaser as they charm the three ladies to search for love – or money.

“The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting connection,” the synopsis reads. “By the finale, all will be revealed: who is a Nice Guy, who is an FBoy, who the women ultimately choose, and who walks away with the prize money. FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks: Can FBoys truly reform or do Nice Guys always finish last?”

Glaser expressed her excitement following the renewal of season 3: “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back,” the comedian said. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show.”

Where to watch FBoy Island season 3

Tune into FBoy Island on The CW or stream The CW on FuboTV, Hulu Live With TV, and YouTube TV. You can also stream episodes the next day on The CW app or website.

Fboy Island recruits The Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston

If you get a third shot at love, why wouldn’t you accept? Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston will lead FBoy Island and is the first female to be unveiled for season 3.

Katie, 32, became a fan favorite on The Bachelor season 25 despite finishing in 11th place, securing her as the star of The Bachelorette season 17.

She accepted a proposal from wildlife manager Blake Moynes in August 2021, but their engagement ended two months later. Katie Thurston later dated John Hersey, who she eliminated in week 2, but they separated in June 2022.

FGirl Island drops in 2024

Filming for the female spinoff, FGirl Island, will be taking place back-to-back after FBoy Island season 3. The gender-flipping show was in the works at HBO Max before the franchise was cut.

Glaser will also serve as host to what TV bosses have promised to be “just as exciting, hilarious, and outrageous” as the original.