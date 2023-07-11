FBoy Island is returning with season 3 in 2023 so here’s what we know about the release date and the cast member joining from The Bachelorette.

The CW has taken over FBoy Island for season 3 and things are heating up as they’ve recruited a familiar face. FBoy Island will follow three more single ladies as they attempt to find The One out of a pool of 26 men. The catch? Half of them are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys”, and the other half are certified FBoys, aka heartbreakers and lotharios.

Read on to learn more about the start date and who’s on the line-up so far.

CREDIT THE CW NETWORK YOUTUBE CHANNEL

FBoy Island season 3 will premiere on August 3, 2023. Filming began in the summer of 2023 so it’s likely that recording is currently underway.

Fboy Island was picked up by The CW after HBO Max canceled the summer dating series. The move was expected given the $43 billion merger between AT&T and Discovery to create Warner Bros Discovery, which now includes HBO Max and Discovery shows.

Speaking on the show’s return, host Nikki Glaser said: “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again.”

“I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show,” she added.

Fboy Island recruits FGirls for spinoff

Who says there are only FBoys in the world? Just ask self-proclaimed FGirl Tamaris Sepulveda Female heartbreakers will be getting their chance to score the $100,000 prize in the upcoming CW spinoff, FGirl Island.

It will be filmed back-to-back with its male counterpart and is slated for a midseason debut in 2024. Glaser will serve as host once again.

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston joins FBoy Island

The Bachelorette season 17’s Katie Thurston is the first single lady to join the cast – it’s a match made in reality TV heaven.

A short teaser shows the former Bachelorette preparing for a confessional, only to act shocked when she finds out she’s joining FBoy Island.

Katie entered the spotlight in 2021 during season 25 of The Bachelor as she competed for the heart of Matt James. She became an instant fan favorite with her witty humor but was eliminated in week 6 and placed 11th.

The bank marketing manager went on her hunt for love again in The Bachlorette season 16, where she accepted a proposal from Blake Moynes. The couple split in October 2021, just three months after the finale.

Thurston rekindled a romance with John Hersey, who she sent home in week 2 of her season. They broke up in June 2022 after less than a year of dating.