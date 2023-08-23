Kim Kardashian’s DMV photoshoot made a stir in June 2023. Now, her “vain” moment behind the camera is a hot topic once again as Megyn Kelly and Jason Whitlock have their say. Taking to YouTube on Megyn’s channel, the two suggested that Kim’s “obsession” with her looks “sends a dangerous message to young girls.”

When Kim was captured getting her DMV pictures taken during The Kardashians season 3, fans thought that her behavior was extra. But, now her driving license moment is being looked at under a more serious spotlight as Megyn and Jason talk about the cultural issues that could come from the star’s displays of “appearance obsession.”

Kim Kardashian’s DMV photoshoot

The Kardashians season 3 episode 6 sees Kim arrive at the DMV with her glam squad Chris Appleton and Ariel Tejada.

Chris explains that they have joined Kim in order to ensure that she is “driving license picture ready.”

They joked that it would be a picture she’d have to “live with for a long time,” and that “too many people live with driving licenses which are not cute.”

He added: “No matter where Kim goes, me and Ariel have got her back.”

TV hosts don’t hold back about Kim

Speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn suggests that Kim Kardashian is an “overpaid woman in front of the camera.”

She goes on to say that her comments on Kim “aren’t personal,” adding that she “doesn’t think Kim is evil.”

Megyn’s guest star, Jason Whitlock, who is the host of BlazeTV’s Fearless, talks about Kim’s DMV photoshoot.

The two don’t hold back when it comes to critiquing Kim’s “obsession” with her “appearance.”

Jason said: “People wanna say Kanye’s nuts, she’s just as nuts.”

After playing the clip from the Kardashians’ Hulu show, Megyn says: “That is stomach-turning, she’s all about appearances, that’s the only thing that matters to her.”

Kim admits DMV photoshoot was ‘crazy’

Before Kim had her DMV photo taken, she said: “I really just want it to look good. Like why not bring a light and a glam team? It’s definitely crazy, but I don’t care.”

She added: “We trusted our instincts, first is the worst, second is the best.”

Kim eventually got the “snatched” DMV photo she wanted but she’s caused a stir in the process.

Megyn said that Kim’s “contribution to the world” is all about looks.

While Jason said that she’s “sending a dangerous message to young girls.”

Despite rising to fame as a reality star, Kim is now a billionaire businesswoman who is inspirational to many. She is the co-founder of a private equity firm and runs her inclusive SKIMS brand and skincare company.

People magazine reported that Kim doesn’t call herself a “feminist,” in 2020.

The star published a blog on her website reading:

“Obviously, there are things about me that people might say make me a feminist: I work hard, I make my own money, I’m comfortable and confident in my own skin, and I encourage women to be open and honest about their sexuality, and to embrace their beauty and their bodies,” she wrote. “But why do we have to put labels on things? You’re Republican, you’re Democrat, you’re bisexual, you’re plus-size, you’re poor, you’re a criminal, you’re a mother, you’re a feminist. I’m a human being, and I have thoughts, feelings and opinions about a lot of different things.”

