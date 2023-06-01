Sydney Webb’s different colored eyes caught the attention of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars viewers in 2023. The Fox show contestant is competing on the entrepreneurial series alongside many other business owners. Sydney has been running her own company for over three years.

During episode 2, Sydney opened up about some of her health battles. She’s dealt with chronic illness in her life and the 28-year-old chooses to be transparent about many of the things that she has had to overcome. Despite dealing will ill health more than once, Sydney has managed to get her own business up and running and she’s looking to get a cash investment from Gordon Ramsay.

Sydney Webb’s eyes

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars viewers may have noticed that contestant Sydney Webb has two different colored eyes.

The Toto co-founder and CEO took to LinkedIn to share with the world that she didn’t have different color eyes from birth.

Around six months ago, Sydney shared a snap of herself wearing an eye patch and wrote:

“I got an eye infection in my early 20s, and it turned both of my eyes blue. I was put on meds at the time to keep the infection under control, and it allowed one eye to heal, turning back to brown, & leaving the other one blue. My eyes have been 2 different colors for about 6 years now, but when I went to the eye doctor in December for my vision, I found out that the infection was active again- and if gone untreated, I would likely go completely blind in my left eye within a year.”

She added that she was undergoing surgery on her eye: “If everything goes according to plan, my eye should be fully healed by the end of the week- and back to brown.”

In her latest Instagram posts, Sydney’s eyes both appear to be back to brown.

Food Stars competitor battled illness

Taking to Instagram ahead of Food Stars release in 2023, Sydney explained that she has “navigated chronic illness for over a decade” while trying to start up her own company.

Speaking during episode 2 of the Fox show, she said that six years previous, she had colon cancer.

Sydney said: “I’m cancer free now.”

She added that raising money for St Jude Children’s Hospital was “an honor.”

Sydney was also diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in her late teens.

Sydney’s battles inspired her business idea

Sydney is the CEO of Toto Cookies. The brand creates cookies that are “good for you,” and include “pure superfood ingredients, powerful adaptogens, and zero refined sugars.”

Writing on her LinkedIn page, Sydney explained: “At age 21, I was diagnosed with colon cancer After fatefully being introduced to an extremely powerful, rare, healing class of superfoods called adaptogens, my life was never the same. Three months after introducing them into my diet, I was completely cancer free.”

Following her experience of overcoming cancer, Sydney is spreading the word about the healing power of plants.

