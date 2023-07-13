Sydney Webb unfortunately got eliminated from Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars, but her Toto cookies have caught the eye of viewers, so we’ve got the lowdown on the company, and where you can buy the tasty snacks.

TV chef Gordon Ramsay is looking to partner up with one business owner, who will also receive a huge cash investment for their food business. The individuals have been hand-picked by the star as he finds their businesses “promising” so all that’s left to do now is pass the tough tests and make it to the end. Although Sydney unfortunately didn’t make it to the end, her business is still booming, and we tale a closer look.

Sydney’s Toto is ‘so much more than a cookie company’

Ex-contestant of the Fox show Sydney is the CEO and co-founder of Toto, and it was her colon cancer diagnosis that inspired the launch.

On the brand’s website, Sydney states Toto “is the culmination of my decade-long healing journey,” and says “this is so much more than a cookie company.”

Sydney was diagnosed with colon cancer at 21, and on her Linkedin says: At age 21, I was diagnosed with colon cancer After fatefully being introduced to an extremely powerful, rare, healing class of superfoods called adaptogens, my life was never the same. Three months after introducing them into my diet, I was completely cancer free.”

After her experience healing, Webb created the company to spread the word about the healing power of plants in a way no one can resist.

“Toto is the world’s first superfood cookie dough made from 8 superfood ingredients and nothing artificial,” the page continues. These include Reishi, Turkey Tail, and Flax Meal.

The cookies are also gluten-free.

Where to buy Sydney’s Toto cookies

Toto cookies are available to buy via the official website, and at the time of writing, viewers can get 20% off to celebrate the company’s TV debut on Gordon Ramsay’s food stars.

All four flavors are available to buy in a 10-pack on the website for a price of $31.90 including:

The tasty goodies are also available to buy in-store in Sprouts, The Vitamin Shoppe, The Fresh Market and online via Amazon.

Customers ask ‘How healthy can taste this good’

Judging by the reviews on Sydney’s page, it seems like customers can’t get enough of the tasty goodness.

“How can healthy taste this good??” questioned one customer.

“I’m in love with this cookie!! the taste is spectacular- it’s so impressive to know that I am getting a healthy dose of adaptogens and protein while the taste of the cookie is amazing,” exclaimed another satisfied customer.

One simply wrote: “These are sooo good.”

