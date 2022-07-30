Former NFL star Devin Duggan returns to reality TV on Ready To Love Miami













Devin Duggan is one of twenty singletons ready to find ‘the one’ on a brand new season of Ready To Love Miami in 2022. Devin joins Calvin, April, LJ and many more participants who have been cast in this season of OWN Network’s long-running dating show.

No stranger to reality TV, Devin has appeared on a show before in an attempt to find love. But, in the words of Tommy Miles, finding love in the lust-focused city of Miami can be pretty hard. So, with Tommy enlisted, Devin may be in with a chance of finding true love…

Screenshot: FIRST LOOK: Ready To Love Miami – OWN Network

Who is Devin Duggan?

Devin Duggan is a cast member on Ready To Love Miami in 2022. He is 32 years old and grew up in Pennsylvania. He now lives in Miami, Florida.

The Ready To Love star works as a Director of Sales and also writes in his Instagram bio that he’s a former athlete and part-time model.

Devin is on a journey to find a real connection. Ready To Love isn’t his first reality TV experience as he was a cast member on Married By Mom and Dad season 2.

Speaking to the Tampa Bay Times, Devin revealed that he once had the opportunity to appear on The Bachelorette season 12. However, he was sick and couldn’t film the show and decided to go on Married By Mom and Dad instead.

NO WAY: Get to know who wrote and performed the Ready to Love theme song

Devin split from Ursula in 2017

While appearing on Married By Mom and Dad, Devin married a total stranger from New Paltz, New York, named Ursula Mae Manganaro.

Things clearly didn’t work out between the pair as he’s now on Ready To Love.

He took to Facebook in 2017 to explain what had happened and that he and Ursula had broken up.

He’s a former NFL player

As well as having some reality TV experience under his belt, Devin also spent time as an NFL player in his younger days.

Tampa Bay Times writes that he “graduated from Duquesne University. Then, he went into the NFL. He was invited to training camps, but nothing stuck.”

Speaking on Ready To Love Miami, Devin said that he played football from the age of eight and “had a few small stints in the NFL”.

In 2015, he opted for a career change and left football for a sales job after a recommendation from a friend: “I went from making money playing football to a . . . sales job” per Tampa Bay Times.

Introducing himself on Ready To Love Miami, Devin said that he has a 10-year-old son. He said that he was playing for the “Bills” at the time that he had a “one-night stand”.

Find Devin on Instagram @devdugg24 where he has 23.6K followers.

View Instagram Post

WATCH READY TO LOVE ON FRIDAYS AT 8 PM ON THE OWN NETWORK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK