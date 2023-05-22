The competition series, Stars On Mars, takes celebs to ‘outer space’, so here’s what you need to know about it – from trailer to cast members.

If you’re a fan of space and a reality TV lover, then get ready for your worlds to collide in Fox‘s new competition series, Stars On Mars.

We’ve seen celebrities travel deep into jungles and endure sub-zero temperatures for the sake of TV, but taking things to “outer space” has been unheard of. So if you’re wondering ‘what on Earth the show is about’, here’s the lowdown.

Credit Fox youtube channel

What is Stars on Mars about?

The new TV show sends 12 celebrities into a simulation of Mars, as they participate in a series of grueling challenges to become the “brightest star in the galaxy”.

The competitors are required to complete missions in bulky spacesuits since they’ll be completing the games in Mars-like surroundings, away from their cozy space station.

One thing is for sure: the celebrities are stepping out of their comfort zone as they discover the life of an astronaut.

Here’s hoping that the 12 stars are compatible. According to Fox, they will “live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station.” Each celeb will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth.

Stars on Mars trailer

Watch the trailer:

Stars On Mars host is an iconic ‘captain’

Fox was unable to bag a NASA astronaut, but they have recruited Star Trek star William Shatner as host, or Mission Control in space terms. Shatner, 92, portrayed the USS Enterprise’s fearless commander, Captain James T Kirk, in the sci-fi franchise.

The iconic actor played the role in 11 different Star Trek productions, including films, TV series, and video games. Shatner briefly experienced the life of Kirk when he was aboard the second crewed flight of Jeff Bezoz’s Blue Origin New Shepard rocket in 2021.

New Shepard launched 66 miles upwards – four miles beyond the edge of space – and experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth.

At age 90, he became the oldest human in space and was likely selected due to Bezos’s lifelong admiration of Star Trek.

Where is Stars On Mars filmed?

The participants took a trip Down Under for their Mars simulation. Stars On Mars was filmed in Coober Pedy, an opal-mining town in South Australia. Known as the “opal capital of the world”, the rust-colored location is reportedly one of Australia’s harshest and most isolated environments, due to its scorching summer temperatures and low vegetation. Temperatures average about 100F and can exceed 110F.

Coober Pedy has been used as a backdrop for 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome among others.

Stars On Mars cast

Season 1’s celebronauts range from athletes to actresses, and one star who is often confused with real astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person on the moon.

Credit Fox youtube channel

Stars On Mars premieres on Monday, June 5 on Fox at 8pm ET/PT. It will run for one hour.

If you miss episodes, they can be streamed the next day on Hulu.