Frank Stallone’s net worth is up in the millions, and it’s all thanks to sibling teamwork with his brother Sylvester Stallone. And nope, it’s got nothing to do with that famous Frank Stallone meme, “You guessed it.”

As his brother Sylvester Stallone shares the ins and outs of his private life on the Paramount Plus series The Family Stallone, many heads are turning to the success of the man behind the You Guessed It meme.

Reality Titbit has all the details on Frank’s net worth and wife, and just how he managed to make millions like his successful brother. He’s a well-known actor himself who has raked in top dollar over the years.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Frank Stallone’s net worth

Frank has a net worth of $2.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His success as a musician came to light when he recorded a pop track for Sylvester’s 1983 film Staying Alive, and it was nominated for a Golden Globe and a Grammy.

He has released eight studio albums, including 1985’s Frank Stallone and 2010’s Let Me Be Frank With You. And that’s not all as Frank has over 70 acting credits to his name, such as Rocky, Prime Suspect, and Tombstone!

With no end to his talents, Frank has competed in numerous professional boxing matches, and he has participated in Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling. The 72-year-old’s brother Sylvester has a $400 million net worth.

“I was never jealous,” he told Page Six. “I was always fairly comfortable in my skin and my talents. I knew what I could do well. But I never felt like I was in the shadows. I think other people thought I was in the shadows.”

He has never had a wife

Frank does not have a wife and has never been married. When his late mother Jackie died on September 22, 2020, he wrote: “I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married.”

However, he’s had a few romances in the past. In the last week, he remembered being invited to a sock hop with a girl that lived down the road. He said, “Sign of the times, she was a very nice girl.”

Frank was romantically linked to actress Tracy Richman back in 1987, as well as Stephanie Bews, the latter of which was never confirmed. The Family Stallone star usually tends to keep his love life private.

Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage for Meteor Worldwide LLC

You Guessed It, Frank Stallone

Frank’s “You Guessed It” meme has basically gone viral across social media. The late Norm Macdonald passed away after a decade-long battle with cancer that he kept private, and would often say the phrase on camera.

When Macdonald was the host of Weekend Update, he would often make jokes about Frank. He jokily blamed Sly’s brother for toxic waste in Los Angeles, the mass killing of fish in Maryland, and unemployment downturns in the ’90s.

Until he left SNL, this catchphrase was used. Frank himself even enjoyed the random jokes said about him and wished he would have had a chance to join Macdonald on the show.

