When it comes to the Gold Rush cast members’ net worths, it’s no secret that Tony Beets tops the charts. However, many fans of the Discovery show want to know more about Fred Lewis from Gold Rush’s net worth.

Fred has appeared on the show since 2019 and has a background in the Special Forces. He led his own crew right from the beginning of his time on the show.

So, let’s find out more about the Gold Rush cast member, his net worth, and how he ended up becoming a reality TV star.

Fred is a war veteran

Compared to some of the Gold Rush cast members, Fred Lewis is relatively new to the mining scene.

He was in the army for 14 years per People and struggled to adjust to civilian life after being in the forces.

In 2023, Fred will go into his fourth year of mining.

Speaking to People, Fred said that he ventured into reality TV by going on American Ninja Warrior as a contestant twice. This was in seasons 9 and 10 in 2017 and 2017 per Ninja Guide.

He said: “I then received the call to go with Gold Rush team leader Parker Schnabel.”

Fred Lewis on Gold Rush

After joining the Gold Rush cast in 2019, Fred has had some seasons that saw him under a lot of pressure.

Money concerns, skyrocketing fuel prices, and difficulties in sourcing equipment are just some of the hurdles Fred has come up against so far. He has worked together with other miners such as Tony Beets and Brandon Clayton in recent seasons.

Fred and his wife, Khara, have appeared on the Discovery show as well as their son. Find Fred on Instagram at @officialfredlewis and Khara on IG at @kharalewis.

Gold Rush: Fred Lewis’ net worth

Although Fred has had some ups and downs on Gold Rush, he still has a hefty net worth to show for his work.

He took to gold mining much later in life than some of the other cast members such as Parker Schnabel. Parker has an estimated net worth of $8 million but he was born into mining and therefore kicked off his career much earlier than Fred.

Tony Beets reportedly has a net worth of $15 million, blowing Parker out of the water.

Fred’s net worth is estimated at $1.6 million by Techie Gamers and Stars Offline in 2022.

