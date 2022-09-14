









If you’re a keen Bachelorette fan you’ll remember Ben Smith from season 16 of the infamous show. Ben was part of Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season.

Although he didn’t win Adams’ heart, the personal trainer captured the hearts of viewers and his leading lady with an honest and raw vulnerability that isn’t often shared on The Bachelorette, and he even came back to fight for Tayshia after being sent home.

However, put aside his caring and open character as there’s a lot more to Ben than meets the eye. Reality Titbit has all the details on the PT as well as the latest news regarding speculation of him becoming the next Bachelor. Check it out.

Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11252 Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/p7FpJWLaZCY/hqdefault.jpg 1096333 1096333 center 22403

Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for unKommon events

Who is Ben Smith?

Ben Smith is an army veteran turned personal trainer who’s originally from Indiana. According to his since-removed bio on ABC, Ben completed his education at the United States Military Academy at West Point and the United States Army Ranger School.

He also revealed he was recruited to play golf at West Point, which was the reason he decided to pursue a career in the armed forces.

However, Ben suffered a serious back injury during service in the army, which forced him to opt for a different career. The List reports Ben pursued personal training in Los Angeles instead. The army clearly meant a lot to Ben as he expressed his gratitude for his time in the forces via Instagram:

I am lucky to have had those experiences and I am proud of how it has shaped my response to other times of hardship – mental, emotional, and even physical.

View Instagram Post

Ben opened up about his struggles with mental health

Ben won our hearts on The Bachelorette for his sweetness and vulnerability when it came to opening up about his past struggles.

In a raw confession, Ben shared a secret with Tayshia Adams. He told her he’d survived two attempts to end his own life, in 2018 and 2019, opening an important discussion. During The Bachelor episode he said:

My life was very dark and I didn’t know how to say I needed things. I didn’t want to burden anybody with my problems. And I thought the easiest way was to just not be around.

Fans of the show expressed how proud they were of Ben – and the franchise – for talking so openly about an extremely important issue.

One fan on Twitter wrote: “Ben has my heart. What a sweet and honest man. Mad respect to him and Bachelor Nation for discussing such an important topic.”

Ben in the running to be next Bachelor

Despite not knowing who the next Bachelor for 2023 will be, fans have their theories and it seems Ben may be in the running.

A few weeks ago the personal trainer took to Instagram to announce he had decided to step down from his role as co-owner of LA-based gym Rodeo Athletic. In the caption he wrote:

The scales in my life have tipped in favor of professional opportunities and personal interests outside the gym, and I’m eager to continue chasing this new growth – even if it means stepping away from things I love.

This led fans to speculate whether he was stepping down to make room for another commitment… love. However, that wasn’t the only hint on Ben’s Instagram. He also posted a video on his stories in which he said: “You’re about to get real sick of me.”

View Instagram Post

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counsellor.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK