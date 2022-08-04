











Garcelle revealed she ran out of Bill Cosby’s home in the ’80s, shortly after appearing as a guest on his show. She opened up about the harrowing moment on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Fans are praising Garcelle Beauvais for her brave recall of what happened when she met Cosby. She first spoke about the experience in her new book, Love Me As I Am, before emotionally talking with Andy Cohen about the time he gave her a shot.

Cosby had cast her in a small part in an episode of The Cosby Show in the 1980s before she was invited to his home to discuss her career. But she ran out after taking a sip from a drink because she “just didn’t feel right”.

According to the Daily Mail, Garcelle said she was nervous to share her encounter with Cosby, revealing that she was invited to his home but ran out of the property after he gave her a shot of alcohol. She claimed she “didn’t feel right” and therefore left.

Before the encounter happened, the now-RHOBH star had received news from the agent in the 1980s that Bill wanted her phone number. She agreed and quickly received a call from the Grammy award winner, claiming he said:

I’ve seen you around and I think you’d be great for the show. I’m going to offer you a small part, but I also think education is really important.

As per the same article, she said she had felt the last thing he said was “really weird” because “someone that I didn’t really know” thought she needed more education. Garcelle was cast in a 1986 episode of The Cosby Show as a nurse but did not receive an on-screen credit.

Then when she visited his home to discuss her career, she said: “I remember taking a sip and not feeling great.”

And I don’t know, I just didn’t feel right. And something told me to get out of there. And I literally got up and I ran out of there and I got into a cab and I went to my apartment and I was freaked out.

Garcelle called the experience a “cautionary tale about really listening to your gut instincts.” So far, 60 women have accused Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting them, including denied allegations he molested a 16-year-old.

RHOBH fans praise Garcelle’s bravery

When Garcelle spoke about the experience both in her book and recently on RHOBH, she was praised on social media for her bravery in opening up about the harrowing encounter.

A fan penned: “Garcelle opening up about her experience with Bill Cosby is so heartbreaking #rhobh.”

Another viewer reacted on Twitter: “Garcelle opening up about Bill Cosby really hurt me. I’m glad she’s getting deeper, she always shares her story #RHOBH.”

“I had no idea Garcelle had an experience with Bill Cosby. #RHOBH,” wrote a social media user.

Inside Garcelle’s new book

Garcelle released her book Love Me As I Am in April earlier this year. It is her first autobiographical memoir she has written following three children’s books released in 2013 to 2015, including I Am Living In Two Homes.

Fans can purchase the memoir on Amazon for £18.40 ($22.36) for the hardback version. It features her early childhood years in Haiti, her adolescence in Boston, her days as a model in New York, and her move to Los Angeles.

From her three-decade acting career to reality TV fame, Garcelle opens up about the Bill Cosby encounter, as well as how she has suffered from an emotional battle between her wild, rebellious nature and her desire to be a “good girl.”

