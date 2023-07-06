Caroline D’Amore is one of the Gordon Ramsay Food Stars in 2023. She’s a food entrepreneur who built her own brand and is known as Pizza Girl. Caroline creates pasta sauces for a living, and it looks like things have hit a boiling point for her and some of her co-stars on the Fox show so far.

Gordon Ramsay is ready to hand over $250,000 of his own money to one deserving Food Stars contestant in 2023. The world-famous chef has been running his own restaurant group since 1997. Now, he’s looking for a budding business person to invest in.

Credit: FOX Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars

Meet Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars’ Caroline

Caroline D’Amore, 39, is one of the Food Stars contestants in 2023.

The show kicked off on Fox on May 24 and sees entrepreneurs going head to head to win Gordon’s $250k investment.

Donning rose-colored hair, Caroline hasn’t been afraid to speak her mind since appearing on the competition series.

Caroline is CEO of Pizza Girl, an organic pasta sauce brand that creates recipes with no added sugar and “less fat.”

With almost 70k followers, Caroline’s on Instagram at @carolinedamore.

The food company owner has previously appeared on other TV shows including The Hills: New Beginnings in 2021.

She was previously married to musician Bobby Alt and the two have a daughter together.

Caroline butts heads with co-stars

Malibu gal Caroline has built her own brand with Pizza Girl. She writes on her website: “I’ve worked tirelessly to make my dream of Pizza Girl come to life. I got pretty far on my own and was stocked in all the finest supermarkets in California.”

Given that she’s become a success on her own, Caroline appears to have butt heads with a few of her co-stars since appearing on Food Stars in 2023.

During episode 3, Caroline said that her co-star, Megan Meza, had “irked” her and that she wasn’t into the “fakeness.”

Her comments came after Megan was ready to take over fellow contestant, Sydney Webb’s, presenting role in a presentation after she had been taken ill.

Food Stars fans weigh in

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars viewers have been tweeting along with the show since it kicked off in May.

Each episode, fans give their take on the Fox show’s drama including Caroline’s “beef” with other contestants.

One viewer tweeted: “Really again? Caroline at the center of drama next week?”

Another wrote: “Caroline always beefin with somebody smh”

More commented: “Caroline every episode got an issue with someone. Like girl a friend that don’t feel good? We are not friends y’all are on a show. And what exactly you wanted Megan to do? Cry for the girl? At the end of the day it’s a competition she just simply said she can do it.”

Another tweeted: “Caroline is the drama.”

