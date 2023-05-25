From Kitchen Nightmares to Hell’s Kitchen, chef Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to hosting TV shows. However, in 2023, the world-renowned culinary extraordinaire is stepping out of the kitchen and getting down to business. Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars arrives on Fox in May, so let’s get to know the show’s cast.

Fox‘s Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars features 15 entrepreneurs. Only one of them will secure a $250,000 investment of the celebrity chef’s own money.

Speaking on the show’s trailer, Gordon Ramsay says that he’s looking to “back someone he can really believe in.” Not only is he investing in one of the contestants, but he’s forming a business partnership with them.

Fifteen individuals have been hand-picked by Gordon and some of them are putting it all on the line to appear on the series.

Photo by Jason Mendez/WireImage

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars cast

Lan Ho

Credit: Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars – Fox

Lan Ho is a Vietnamese pharmacist turned entrepreneur.

Speaking during the Food Star’s trailer she says her parents don’t know that she’s given up her career in pharmacy to run her business.

Jake Aronskind

Jake Aronskind competes on Food Stars to bag an investment for his company, the Pepper app.

The Pepper app is a digital cookbook that enables people ro share and create recipes from all over the world.

Elisa Strauss

Elisa Strauss is the founder of Confetti Cakes and Company.

She’s also a teacher, an author, and a mother of three.

Elisa has appeared on TV before, appearing on Food Network.

Aaron Valentine

Aaron Valentine is hoping that his company, Snow Cone King will become ‘America’s Snow Cone’.

He’s been running his business since 2022 and is based in California.

The entrepreneur has two million likes on TikTok @aaron.valentine.

Ashley Davies

Happy Grub founder Ashley Davies writes that she’s a momtrepreneur and a home cook.

She also says she’s a “chaos coordinator,” and makes products that appeal to busy parents. Her squeezable pancake mix is just one of the ways she’s creating convenience in the kitchen.

Luther Chen

Luther Chen is competing on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars in 2023.

He runs Luther Bob’s – an LA fried chicken restaurant – which he opened in 2020.

Chanel Goodson

Chanel Goodson runs Vegan AF food truck.

Her vegan street food is 100 per cent plant-based.

Chanel serves up all kinds of delicious treats from her bright pink food truck including nuggets and peach cobbler egg roll.

Caroline D’Amore

Caroline D’Amore is the founder of Pizza Girl Inc.

Pizza Girl creates pasta sauces that have been stocked in stores in the USA already.

Will she be able to bag the $250,000 investment from Gordon?

Chris Kanik

Chris Kanik is a husband and father of three who created a company called Smart Cups.

He is based in California and has been working on his business since 2011.

His company is all about sustainability. The Smart Cups website reads: “Having created the world’s first printed beverage, an energy drink, Smart Cups eliminates the need to bottle and ship liquids, which, in turn, significantly reduces our carbon footprint.”

Jourdan Higgs

Head chef Jourdan Higgs is competing on Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars in 2023.

He’s representing his company, Provaré Restaurant, which is based in Chicago.

The eatery is known for its Creole and Italian fusion cuisine.

Kagen Cox

Hailing from Richland, Washington is Kagen Cox.

He runs Kagen Cofee and Crepes and says that it’s the “greatest crepe shop in the US.”

Kagen’s website states that the brand is all about community, as well as delicious crepes and coffee, of course.

He’s been running his crepe and coffee shop since 2016.

Megan Meza

Megan Meza is the founder of Bandida Horchata Cold Brew Coffee.

She runs her female-run business and creates dairy-free cold brew coffee.

Bandida was created in 2019 and the company website states: “Bandida believes the world would be a better place if women from diverse backgrounds were given more opportunities in business.”

Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie

Queen Precious-Jewel Zabriskie is a chef who runs Indulge Catering LLC.

She is looking to get Gordon Ramsay’s $250,000 investment for her Essential Spices brand.

Hailing from North Carolina, the chef’s brand, Indulge Essential Spices aims to “elevate your palate.”

Sydney Webb

Sydney Webb is CEO of Toto, a brand she launched in 2020.

Toto cookies are made with “pure superfood ingredients, powerful adaptogens, and zero refined sugars.”

At 21 years old, Sydney was diagnosed with colon cancer. She’s now cancer-free and her battle with the disease saw the birth of her food brand.

Tony Balestreri

Tony Balestreri is the founder of Tony B’s Steak Chips.

The brand aims to reinvent the way people snack – combining “the crunchability of a chip and the flavor of a five star steak.”

Tony was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is now based in Chicago after launching his business in 2020.

