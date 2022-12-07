Grayson Chrisley was a guest star on his sister Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast on the Tuesday, December 6 episode. During the episode, Savannah and Grayson talked about college, growing up on a TV show and much more.

Grayson, Savannah, their siblings Chase, Lindsie, Kyle, and Chloe all grew up on their family’s reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best.

The youngest of Todd and Julie’s kids dropped a bombshell on the podcast that he’s “never watched one episode” of the USA Network series that made his family famous.

How old is Grayson?

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley.

He was born on May 16, 2006. Grayson is now 16 years old and per his sister is a “freak of nature” when it comes to his gym routine.

Grayson said on Savannah’s podcast episode on December 6 that he trains at the gym twice a day and wakes up at 6 am for his first session.

When Savannah asked why he goes to the gym twice a day, he replied: “What else am I gonna do?”

Grayson’s never watched Chrisley Knows Best

Speaking to her younger brother on her Unlocked podcast, Savannah said that some people watching the podcast will have also watched Grayson grow up on TV.

He replied: “I haven’t even watched myself grow up on TV.”

Savannah said that she finds it “funny” that her brother hasn’t ever watched an episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

Grayson added: “I’ve never watched one episode.”

Speaking of the USA Network series, Grayson said he didn’t think the show was “interesting” and said: “I don’t like it but apparently people do.”

He added: “People find me funny, really? I don’t even find myself funny.”

Photo by Barry King/Getty Images

Savannah doesn’t like Grayson having social media

Another subject that the siblings touched on during the podcast episode was social media.

Savannah said that they’d managed to keep Grayson off of social media for 16 years but now he’s super-popular on Instagram. She said: “I will say I really don’t like the fact that you have social media.”

Grayson has an Instagram following of 303k and can be found at @graysonchrisley.

He’s also on TikTok with over 640k followers. Savannah told her brother that she thought his old TikToks are “cringe-worthy” but due to the number of views they get, he said he’s happy to keep them on his page.

