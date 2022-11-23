









Reality TV fans all over the world fell in love with the Chrisley family when they first appeared on their USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, in 2014. This time, we see 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley put some serious work into his physique on Instagram.

The Chrisley family is going through one of the harder times of their lives in 2022. As well as Todd and Julie facing prison, Grayson Chrisley was involved in a life-threatening accident.



The Chrisley Knows Best star is still showing off his ripped physique on Instagram in November, despite his family’s issues.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Who is Grayson?

Grayson Chrisley is the youngest child of the Chrisley family. He’s 16 years old.

His parents, Todd and Julie, his grandmother, Nanny Faye, and his other family members, Savannah, Chase, Kyle, Lindsie, and Chloe all appeared on Chrisley Knows Best together for many seasons.

Grayson is a reality TV star. He was just eight years old when he first appeared on Chrisley Knows Best.

Photo by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

Grayson Chrisley shows off shredded physique

Chrisley Knows Best fans will likely remember seeing Grayson being taken to baseball games and practicing sports in his childhood.

However, judging by his Instagram posts, he’s taken a liking to the gym in a major way in 2022.

On November 5, Grayson posted two photos of himself wearing a yellow vest, headphones, and a black cap as he showed off his muscles in the gym.

The second photo Grayson posted shows off his back, he captioned the post: “Forgot to post this one with the last pic.”

Find him on IG at @graysonchrisley where he has almost 300k followers.

Chase comments on Grayson’s photos

Looking at Grayson’s Instagram photos, he has a number one fan in his comments and that is his older brother, Chase.

Chase often comments on Grayson’s gym pics. On one from October 15, Chase wrote: “Been looking at the damn pictures for 10 minutes trying to figure out how you took this,” as Grayson poses with both his hands behind his back.

Grayson’s brother also wrote on his more recent muscle shots: “Let’s go son!!”

