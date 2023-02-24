Sam Mattick from Growing Up Hip Hop faces jail time, as seen on the WeTV series. Viewers are now wondering if he ended up going to prison and what jail sentence he could be given if he’s found guilty.

The GUHH series follows the lives of up-and-coming artists who grew up with a famous parent. The tight-knit group of friends is heavily involved in trying to pave the way to their own success in the music industry.

During the February 23, 2023, episode, Sam Mattick‘s case goes to court, and he gets the news he didn’t want to hear. This left fans asking, did Sam from Growing Up Hip Hop go to jail after the court case?

Did Sam from GUHH go to jail?

No, Sam has not gone to jail at the time of writing. He faces a jail sentence as seen on Growing Up Hip Hop, but is still posting on social media, and even has his first MMA debut fight coming up on April 22, 2023.

He was arrested and placed into custody in 2022 after a brawl. A 2022 report by Urban Belle states Sam was “arrested and charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon.”

Sam denies the charges. According to the outlet, he said: “I never let off one shot, I never even pointed my weapon.” Egypt’s brother Tyran Moore reportedly told Treach that Sam and Egypt were involved in a club brawl.

According to Tyran, Sam’s friend was getting jumped and therefore Sam jumped in to help his friend. Egypt saw Sam fighting, so she jumped in because she felt he needed some backup.

Sam Mattick’s jail storyline dubbed ‘false’

Sam’s jail sentence may be between 10 to 15 years if he’s found guilty of all of the charges he faces, Monsters and Critics reports. However, GUHH fans are calling the storyline “false” and don’t buy the mugshots he posted online.

However, several viewers are genuinely curious about Sam’s court case and felt just as panicked when he and Egypt, who is currently pregnant, were running late for the courthouse.

One wrote on Twitter during the episode: “They should’ve been ready at least an hour before the court. Being late isn’t a good look on top of what Sam is facing. #GUHH.”

Growing Up Hip Hop couple plan wedding

Sam and Egypt realized on GUHH that they were running late for the court date and had just 40 minutes until the court appearance. However, Egypt continues to plan her wedding amid Sam’s court case and unanswered RSVPs.

During the March 9, 2023, episode, Sam and Egypt, who is worth a whopping $4 Million, celebrate their second wedding ceremony. In real-time, they tied the knot on January 31, 2022, during an intimate wedding ceremony at The Little Vegas Chapel.

WATCH GROWING UP HIP HOP ON VH1 EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER, AND TIKTOK