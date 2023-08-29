Former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has found her ‘happily ever after’ as she and her partner take their relationship to the next stage in 2023. Fans are overjoyed to see that Hannah has found love and more are super keen to see her engagement ring.

On Valentine’s Day 2021, Hannah and her now-fiancé, Adam Woolard, publicly announced their relationship. The two shared photographs to Instagram of them kissing while on horseback as a way to introduce fans to them being an item. Since then, Hannah and Adam’s relationship has developed even more and they’re now engaged to be married.

John Fleenor/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Hannah Brown shows off engagement ring

In an Instagram post shared on August 28, 2023, Hannah showed off her engagement ring to the world.

She shared some adorable snaps of her surprise engagement and captioned the post: “so happy. i love our steady love.”

Tonnes of Hannah and Adam’s friends and followers took to the comments section to congratulate them on the news.

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley wrote: “CONGRATULATIONS SWEET GIRL!! So freaking happy for you!!”

Hannah’s engagement ring has deeper meaning

On August 24, Adam got down on one knee in front of friends and family and proposed to Hannah at a farm in Whitwell, Tennessee, writes People.

Taking to Instagram, Adam shared where he got the ring from and explained that it has a deeper meaning.

Hannah’s fiancé wrote that the three-stone engagement ring came from Ring Concierge.

Per the company website, prices for designing your own ring begin at $3,000.

The meaning of the piece’s three-stone setting is explained by Adam.

He wrote on his Stories that the meaning includes: “Keeping God at the center of the relationship,” and “Maintaining a firm grasp of the present (center diamond) while appreciating the past and remaining hopeful for the future.”

How did Hannah and Adam meet?

After appearing on The Bachelorette season 15, Hannah left the show with Jed Wyatt.

The two had a brief engagement but things didn’t work out.

After her relationship with Jed, Hannah was a contestant on Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season in 2019.

After being eliminated from The Bachelor season 23, Hannah got back on the dating scene and joined a dating app.

She met her now-fiancé, Adam, online in 2021, and the two became dog parents together in 2022.