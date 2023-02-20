Naked and Afraid is back for season 15, and with all the danger contestants put themselves in, fans may be wondering if anyone has been attacked on the survival show.

The show is one of the tensest survival shows, where contestants are literally Naked and Afraid in the wild with no food, water, or shelter, and just as you’d expect in these circumstances, there have been a few close calls.

We take a look into the deadliest attacks in the Discovery Show’s history.

Has anyone been attacked on Naked and Afraid?

Yes, contestants and a producer have been attacked by reptiles and insects on Naked and Afraid.

The most dangerous to date was in 2013, and it wasn’t even a contestant but in fact a producer, Steve Rankin. Steve was bitten by a pit viper in Costa Rica while checking out the premises ahead of the show.

Speaking to Discovery he said: “It was a sharp pain like being stabbed, but the real pain started after when the venom started to spread up my leg.”

Luckily, he could get to the hospital by helicopter before it spread, but he revealed he had to have five surgeries on his leg.

Another close call was when contestant Manu Toigo contracted dengue fever after being bitten by mosquitos, dengue hemorrhagic fever to be precise. Luckily, she made a full recovery.

Contestants on Naked and Afraid XL described the pain of being attacked by mosquitoes as “the worst night of their lives.”

Although a mosquito attack may not sound as scary, these insect bites can be dangerous.

Has anyone died on Naked and Afraid?

Thankfully, no one has died on Naked and Afraid, although there may have been some close calls.

Although, there has been one ‘fake death’ on the show. In season 3, Honora Bowen reportedly almost died, however, it was later revealed that she pretended to pass out to leave the show.

She allegedly asked to leave the show due to bladder issues, but a producer convinced her to keep going leading to her faking going into a catatonic state so she’d get sent to the hospital.

Season 15 contestant has already had a serious injury

If the trailer of the show is anything to go by, this season of the show is going to be intense.

Episode 1 contestant, Sam Mouzer received a unique injury to his “little soldier.” Luckily, Sam is fine and was even able to keep viewers entertained throughout the painful experience with his humorous personality.

Hopefully, there won’t be any more injuries this coming season!

