Naked and Afraid is back for season 15, and as the show brings two strangers together, naked in the wild fans are wondering if any contestants have hooked up on the show.

The Discovery show introduces us to two complete strangers braving the wilderness for 21 days, quite literally, Naked and Afraid.

We take a closer look to see if any of the contestants have gotten a little bit ‘too close’ on the Discovery show.

Has anyone hooked up on Naked and Afraid?

No, no contestants have openly admitted to hooking up whilst filming Naked and Afraid. We suppose it would be pretty hard with all the production and camera crews around.

Plus, it’s highly unlikely that Discovery would air this if they did. Showing them naked may be enough!

However, it seems like this fan finds this hard to believe.

Naked and Afraid contestant says hooking up is the ‘last thing on your mind’

In an interview with People, Naked and Afraid XL contestants said ‘hooking up’ was the last thing on their minds.

When asked about the topic, Steven Lee Hall, Jr told the publication: “You’re dirty, you’re hungry, and you’re tired. S** is really the last thing on your mind. So there were no hookups involving me. Maybe there were others that I’ll see when I watch the show.”

Of course, the publication also got some of the women’s take on the matter, and the response was pretty similar.

“That’s the biggest question I get. The answer is no. That’s not what happens out there. Everyone is dirty and tired; it doesn’t really happen,” said Alyssa Ballestero.

The Discovery show is back for season 15

After 10 years, the show is still running and is now on its 15th season.

Two episodes in and we’ve already seen the MMA fighter Justin Governale tackle the wild naked, as well as contestant Sam Mouzer gaining quite a serious injury on an ‘intimate area.’

We guess hooking up was definitely the last thing on his mind!

