Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay recently arrived on Below Deck Adventure’s motor yacht, Mercury and her net worth shows that she can afford many more trips like this one.

Heather is one of the most recognizable Bravolebrity. The 40-year-old television star is among the stars of the relatively new spin-off Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which also stars Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, and Lisa Barlow.

The Bravo star was previously married to Mormon Royalty for 11 years before the divorce. The now-single Heather arrived on another hit Bravo franchise Below Deck recently and she sure was in a flirty mood.

Heather Gay’s net worth as he married into ‘extreme wealth’

The Richest reports that Heather’s current net worth is $1.7 million.

Heather’s Bravo bio reveals that she was a devout Mormon from birth but has distanced herself from the church since her divorce.

The reality star claims she married into ‘extreme wealth.’

On RHOSLC, Heather previously told viewers (per Distractify) “I married into a family of extreme wealth.” She then explained the connection of her ex-husband’s family to 20th-century American business magnate Howard Hughes.

“Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman,” she claimed.

“Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty,” Heather further says.

The Bravo star shares three daughters Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and Annabelle, 13 with her ex-husband.

She is now working on her upcoming 2023 memoir Bad Mormon.

Heather flirts with the Below Deck Adventure crew

The RHOSLC star began casually flirting with the Below Deck crew as she arrived on the yacht, Mercury.

“This is a beautiful crew! We’d like you to all take your shirts off, just for starters!” she teases the men upon boarding as the promo clip acquired by Page Six shows.

The Bravolebrity arrives on board with her friends including “friend of the Housewives” Angie Harrington and her husband, Chris Harrington.

Chief Stew Faye Clark gives the guests a tour of their yacht.

While Faye is showcasing the boat, one guest says “I want to listen to her just talk,” and Heather jokes saying she wants Faye to “read me the phone book” or even a simple “Google search.”

The party then arrives on the top level of the yacht which has a hot tub. The mom of three then playfully says, “Oh, my gosh! This is where we hot tub and have anonymous s**? I love it!”

Real Housewives star opens up about wanting a new man

The author recently spoke to Page Six revealing that she’s still looking for Mr. Right.

She said her holiday wish for 2022 was to find “a nice Greek widower.”

“I don’t want an ex-wife. I want a Greek man that will celebrate this season. John Stamos – but broken [and] poor” she further says.

