Heidi Montag glows in glam maternity shoot as new baby with Spencer Pratt on way













Heidi Montag’s Instagram feed has practically turned into a fan page for her unborn baby. However, her recent post completely stole the show as she looked stunning showing off her baby bump in a maternity photoshoot.

Talk about pregnancy glow! The Hills alum is expecting her second child with husband Spencer Pratt after a rough year trying to get pregnant. In June 2022, the couple announced that they would become parents of two after they kept “praying about it”.

The popular couple met at a club in Hollywood when Heidi was filming The Hills. Their chemistry led to them hitting it off right away. As Pratt himself was trying to find a way to get into the show, Heidi fell in love with the moment.

After calling off their first marriage, the couple found their way back to each other. They are now living their happy fairytale as a family of three, son-to-be-four. After 14 years together, Heidi looks as radiant as ever in her second pregnancy.

Heidi Montag looks stunning in baby bump photoshoot

View Instagram Post

On August 21, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a clip of the behind-the-scenes showing off her baby bump. In the stunning maternity snaps, she lay on a couch covered by her pink flowy tulle.

She wrote in her caption: “Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy.”

As reported by Page Six, more images showed Heidi posing completely nude with her long blonde hair taking over.

The various shots included her modesty being covered up with flowers. Other portraits had Montag standing up wearing unbuttoned denim jeans and a red flower.

Fans are obsessing over “stunning Heidi”

It’s nothing new for fans to see Heidi showing off her baby bump to her millions of fans. However, many were stunned to see the “pregnancy glow” the star reality transmitted during her photoshoot.

A fan commented: “Gorgeous momma!”

A second one said: “You look gorgeous absolutely glowing.”

Another fan wrote: “Omg I wish I looked like that during my pregnancy.”

Last month, the couple announced the news of the gender of their second baby. As Entertainment Online filmed the exclusive reveal, the parents-to-be watched blue confetti erupt from the cannons they were holding and little Gunner screamed in excitement.

Opening up about fertility struggles

In early June, Heidi announced she was pregnant for the second time after trying to conceive for almost two years. Both are already parents of their four-year-old son, Gunner, who was born in 2017.

However, getting pregnant for the second time wasn’t easy for The Hills star, who opened up about her fertility struggles with followers.

Sharing her pregnancy journey in an 11-minute vlog on her family YouTube channel, to increase her chances for herself of getting pregnant, the star underwent hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery.

“Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away,” Heidi said as she hoped that removing the uterine polyps would allow her to get pregnant with her second child naturally.

As Spencer surprised her with a bouquet, she told the camera: “Hopefully I am ovulating because [the doctor] was like, “Well maybe you’re ovulating every other month.” We’ll see. I’m just so happy I had this done. I’m feeling good. I have no cramping and the anesthesia felt great.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK