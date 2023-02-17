Swamp People: Serpent Invasion is back, so we take a look at what the Python Elimination Program states hunters do with the snakes they catch and how much they can get paid.

Entire species are being wiped out due to an invasion of Burmese pythons in the Everglades and the Swamp People serpent hunters must work as a team in hopes to limit the growing python population.

We take a closer look into the technicalities of the Swamp People and how much they’re likely to get paid.

What the Swamp People do with the snakes they catch explained

To combat the serpents, Florida created the Python Elimination Program which allows licensed individuals, such as the Swamp People to humanely euthanize the snakes.

The Python Elimination Program started in 2017, and the website states that it “incentivizes a limited number of public-spirited individuals to humanely euthanize these destructive snakes which have become an invasive apex predators in the Everglades.”

The program provides python removal agents access on designated land in places including Monroe, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission website states that members of the public may capture and humanely kill nonnative reptiles like Burmese pythons.

However, payment is only made to python removal agents and winners of the Florida Python Challenge.

How much are python removal agents paid?

As per the Python Elimination Program, python removal agents are paid an hourly rate of $10-$15 an hour depending on the area.

Depending on the size of the serpent, an additional payment will be added. An additional incentive payment of $50.00 for each python measuring up to 4ft will be rewarded, plus an additional $25.00 for each foot measured above 4ft.

The website goes on to say that an extra $200 will be paid for an active nest.

On the show, we hear how much the Swamp People cast get paid. Just lately, we saw Pickle and Troy catch an 18ft long serpent, which earnt them $300.

What do the Swamp People do with the alligators?

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion is a spin-off of Swamp People which follows alligator hunters.

These hunters will go on to sell the ‘gators they catch, as they can profit from their meat and their hides.

Of course, the hunters are all licensed to catch these alligators.

