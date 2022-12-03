The Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb said that Kathie Lee Gifford once “threw a grenade” when they were both on air that she didn’t know how to deal with.

The news presenter spoke of the awkward moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022. Two women who called into the show asked if Hoda had ever had a story shared about herself on air without her prior knowledge that she “really wished they hadn’t.”

Hoda went on to tell the story of Kathie throwing a “huge grenade.”

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Hoda Kotb on The Today Show

The Today Show is well-known for bringing USA viewers their morning news. The show has been airing since 1952 and has featured many familiar anchors over the years.

Hoda has been presenting on the show for four years as she first appeared on Today in 2018.

She works alongside Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and more co-anchors.

Hoda said Kathie “threw a grenade”

Hoda appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2022 alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

When asked if anyone had ever shared a story on air that she wished they hadn’t, Hoda said:

“Kath did it to me, she threw a huge grenade once. I was telling her I was married once before and I met my husband on Valentine’s Day and I got the divorce papers on Valentine’s Day…”

It was Valentine’s Day when they were both working on Today and Hoda said in the makeup room that she “hated Valentine’s Day.”

Kathie asked why and Hoda explained why she hated it.

Hoda continued: “We go out to the set and it’s all decorated with flowers and hearts and I go ‘Good Morning, Happy Valentine’s Day!’ and she looks at me and she goes ‘Not for you!’…”

The 58-year-old said: “I remember that grenade fell right on the table and I didn’t know what to do and I was so new and I didn’t know what to say and I said that was makeup room talk. That wasn’t for out here, because we’re happy out here.”

Where is Hoda today?

Hoda is still a co-anchor on The Today Show.

She’s also the co-host of Today with Hoda and Jenna alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda is a mother to her two daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. She was once married to Burzis Kanga but they divorced in 2008. Hoda was later in a relationship with Joel Schiffman, however, they went their separate ways in 2022.

She presents on huge moments including the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and is interviewing all kinds of stars in 2022 including country legend Dolly Parton.

