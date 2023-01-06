The Traitors took the UK by storm, and now the show is back in the same castle, but with a US cast. The finale left the UK viewers wanting more, so we take a look at where you can watch The Traitors US in the UK when it drops next week.

The same location, the same rules, and similar challenges, just with a different cast. Another twist on the US version is that the cast will be split between celebrities and civilians, all playing together in an attempt to win the $250,000 prize.

So, if you’re missing your Traitors fix, here’s how you can watch the US version overseas from the UK.

Where to watch The Traitors US in the UK

The US Traitors will be streaming on Peakcock which is available in the UK via Sky.

As per the Sky website, Peacock is available at no extra cost to Sky TV customers. Peacock launched in the UK & ROI on 16th November 2021 and is available across Sky Glass, Sky Q, Sky+, and NOW.

Sky Glass and Sky Q users can just simply say “Peacock” into their voice remote, whereas Sky+ customers can find it via catch-up and on demand.

Unlike the UK BBC version, The US version of The Traitors will all drop at once and will be available on January 12, so fans won’t have to wait in suspense all week. They can binge-watch until their heart’s content.

The Traitors has taken the world by storm

The Traitors is based on the original Dutch version, De Verraders, and has since traveled the globe and captivated viewers.

There’s also a series of the show down under in Australia, hosted by actor Rodger Corser which premiered just before the UK version.

And of course, we’re hoping more countries follow suit after the US version!

UK fans can’t wait for the US series

UK fans felt a void when the last episode aired, so of course they can’t wait until the US series drops. The all-star cast includes RHOBH’s Brandi Glanville and Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly, alongside host Alan Cumming.

One fan said: “Just got done watching the UK version and if this is slightly as exciting as that one, we’re all in for a treat!”

THE TRAITORS US WILL STREAM ON PEACOCK FROM JANUARY 12

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK