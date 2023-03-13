Fans of the Chrisley family may have noticed in recent years that Todd and Julie went on a health journey after the pandemic. Some are asking how Julie Chrisley lost weight.

The former Chrisley Knows Best stars are currently incarcerated for bank fraud and tax evasion. Todd and Julie are serving a combined 19-year prison sentence which began in January 2023.

The Chrisleys were set to appeal their case in mid-February. Despite the much-loved reality stars being in jail, their fans still want to know all kinds of things about them – from Julie’s weight loss to who Todd’s sister-in-law is and why she was arrested.

How did Julie Chrisley lose weight?

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley is currently in prison. But before beginning her jail sentence, Julie embarked on a successful weight loss journey.

Speaking to Us Weekly in January 2022, Julie said that she lost 30lb through a “lifestyle change.”

The reality star said that she “loves to cook” and “loves to eat,” but embarked on the weight loss journey with her husband, Todd Chrisley, which made things easier.

Julie was a NutriSystem ambassador

Besides appearing on Chrisley Knows Best, the Chrisley family has been involved in other business ventures in their lives.

Todd and Julie’s son, Chase Chrisley, is following in his dad’s entrepreneurial footsteps in 2023.

One of the brands Julie worked with in the past was a weight loss company called NutriSystem.

During Julie and Todd’s interview with Us Weekly in 2022, they said that they were on the “better together plan” with NutriSystem.

Todd Chrisley also lost weight

Not only did Julie lose 30lb on the NutriSystem plan, but Todd said that he lost his pandemic weight.

Todd joked that he’s “always been the most fabulous of the family,” but after gaining 18lb during covid, he wanted to lose weight.

Todd said that covid “screwed up his metabolism,” but losing weight together with Julie was beneficial for both of them because they could hold one another accountable.

Julie is well known for her kitchen skills and even had her own cooking show on USA Network in the past. Fans are so keen on Julie’s cooking that many have asked her to bring out a cookbook.

The couple’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, often takes to Instagram to show off her toned physique and tags her personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.