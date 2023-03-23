Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently separated to serve their individual prison sentences after over 26 years of marriage, but how did they meet?

Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently spending time apart after the couple was sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, for bank and tax fraud offenses.

The pair exploded onto the reality TV scene as the stars of Chrisley Knows Best, along with their children. Todd is a self-made millionaire after founding the real estate investment firm, Chrisley Asset Management. He added TV personality to his resume in 2014.

Julie and Todd were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion in June 2022. The former was also handed an additional charge of obstruction of justice, states the US Attorney’s Office press release.

The couple is over 650 miles away from each other, so Reality Titbit looks into their relationship beginnings.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

How did Julie meet Todd Chrisley?

The Chrisleys’ love story began in the early to mid-1990s. They met at a friend’s house and Todd was smitten with Julie from the moment he saw her.

“She walked into my friend’s house, and it was during the winter months,” he recalled. “And I remember when she walked in and she smiled, I thought, ‘She has got the most beautiful smile I have ever seen.'”

He added, “She’s the only woman who has ever literally touched my soul.”

Todd was married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry, before meeting Julie. He shares two children with her: daughter Lindsie (born September 1989) and son Kyle (born August 1991).

Terry fell unexpectedly pregnant with Lindsie, which reportedly rushed their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1996.

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage

How many children do they have?

In addition to his two children with Teresa, Todd has three kids with Julie after tying the knot on May 25, 1996.

The mother of three was nine months pregnant with their first child, Chase, at the time. Chase joined the family on June 1, 1996.

One year later, Savannah Chrisley was born on August 11, 1997.

Their third child, Grayson, was born on May 16, 2006. He isn’t the youngest child in the Chrisley household, however. Todd and Julia have had full custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, since 2014. According to Todd, Kyle is bipolar and suffered from addiction. He noted in August 2019 that he is sober.

Who has custody of Grayson and Chloe?

Todd is reporting to Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, a minimum security prison camp that holds 329 inmates. His wife, meanwhile, is detained at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, a facility for inmates who required medical or mental health care.

Grayson and Chloe’s new guardian is 25-year-old Savannah, who has always maintained a close relationship with the minors. She admitted being their mother figure has made her dating life slightly more challenging, but her new mystery man has met them both already.