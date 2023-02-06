USA Network fans are wondering how Chrisley Knows Best is still on in 2023. New episodes of the series are coming out on Mondays, which has left viewers confused.

The confusion likely stems from the fact that Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently incarcerated.

The heads of the Chrisley family were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022.

Todd and Julie’s sentences for tax fraud and bank evasion began on January 18, 2023.

Their children, Lindsie, Kyle, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Chloe, as well as Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, all starred in Chrisley Knows Best. Now, fans are confused to see some of the family members back on screen.

New episodes of Chrisley Knows Best

The USA Network website states Chrisley Knows Best returns to screens on Monday, February 6.

The show’s ninth season continues in 2023 after episodes were halted in 2022.

Viewers can watch the show at 11/10c each Monday until season 10 comes to an end.

How is Chrisley Knows Best still on?

Given that Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving their prison sentences, fans may be confused as to how the show is still airing.

The episodes airing in 2023 aren’t newly recorded ones. The show’s future is still up in the air, but the season 10 episodes the family had already filmed are now coming out.

There has been no confirmation from the broadcaster whether the series will be renewed for another season. However, sources claimed the show was axed after Todd and Julie’s sentencing.

Fans say Nanny Faye Chrisley ‘is the show’

Prior to Chrisley Knows Best season 10, episode 1 airing on the USA Network, a clip of the show was shared on the Chrisley TV Instagram page.

Nanny Faye is a clear fan favorite on the show, and it appears that she’s still much-loved by viewers, as one person commented on the clip: “Nanny Faye is the show”

Others shared their confusion, writing: “I thought the show was canceled,” while others were pleased to see the family back on screen. One commented: “Love to see the Chrisley family…”

Episode 1, which airs on February 6, sees the family playing cow pat bingo, as well as Todd doing home renovation.

