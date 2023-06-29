As Todd and Julie Chrisley serve their combined sentences in prison, fans are curious to know how Nanny Faye is doing in 2023. A firm fan favorite of Chrisley Knows Best, Nanny Faye always had viewers giggling along at her antics. However, the reality star may not be in such positive spirits nowadays.

Nanny Faye Chrisley is approaching 80 years old and she’s been battling health issues in recent times. The former Chrisley Knows Best star lives with cancer as her son serves time in prison. Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in jail for bank fraud and tax evasion. Their sentences began in January.

Credit: Chrisley Knows Best YouTube channel

How is Nanny Faye doing?

Lindsie Chrisley‘s June 28 podcast episode sees Nanny Faye give some insight into how she’s doing these days.

Speaking on The Southern Tea, Todd Chrisley‘s mom said: “Am I at a dark place? I am in a real dark place.”

After a fan asked what “keeps her going” while Todd and Julie are “away,” Nanny Faye replied: “I always say that God’s in control of everything. Everything he’s done for a reason, and I have to be the backbone…”

Nanny Faye on The Southern Tea

Speaking of how she’s finding life while her son and daughter-in-law are in prison, Nanny Faye said that she checks on her grandchildren regularly.

She said on The Southern Tea: “I check on each and everyone to make sure that they’re doing what they need to be doing…”

Explaining how she’s getting through her dark days, Nanny Faye added: “I know there’s going to be light at the end of the tunnel. And we’re going to come out bigger and better…”

She continued that she’s “here” to give her grandkids the “love” and “guidance,” that they “need.”

Chrisley Knows Best star didn’t have it easy

Speaking of her childhood, Nanny Faye said that she was born in Madison, South Carolina.

78-year-old Nanny had one brother. After losing her mother at the age of four, Nanny Faye said her dad came back from the war and was “all messed up.”

She and her brother, who was 17 months old at the time, went to live with their grandparents.

Faye’s grandparents had 12 children who became her siblings. She explained that her late sister, Francis, was the “baby” of that family.

The former Chrisley Knows Best star said that she grew up doing chores and that she would wake up at 4:30 am to milk the cows on the family’s farm.