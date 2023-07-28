As The Kardashians season 3 finale episode airs in 2023, fans are curious to know how many dogs Kylie Jenner has. The mom-of-two is seen taking multiple dogs out for a walk on her family’s Hulu show. Now fans want to know more about whether Kylie is the owner of all of them.

Scott Disick, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie head out for a group dog walk and they’re seriously outnumbered by canines during The Kardashians season 3. While viewers of the series usually see Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family members enjoying the glitz and glamour of celebrity life, episode 10 sees Kylie from a more down-to-earth viewpoint.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have?

The Kardashians season 3 episode 10 provides Kar-Jenner fans with a glimpse into what life is like for Kylie as an owner of multiple canine companions.

She, Scott, and Kendall take her seven Italian Greyhounds out for a walk during the Hulu show.

Kendall names all of Kylie’s seven pups on the show, she lists: “Norman and Bambi, the two oldest,” followed by “Harley and Rosie, Kevin, and Jack and Jill.”

Kylie is ‘obsessed’ with a certain dog breed

Speaking on The Kardashians season 3, Kylie says: “I am obsessed with Italian Greyhounds.”

With seven little greyhounds in the back of her car, Kylie has to untangle their leads before telling them not to run off during their group walk.

She says: “If anyone runs away, you will probably not make it back, because you’re small.”

Kylie sometimes shares snaps of her adorable dogs on Instagram.

Back in 2021, when Kevin was a puppy, she shared some photos of him. More recently Kylie also posted a group photo of her dogs.

Photo: Courtesy of Hulu

Kris ‘didn’t let’ Kylie get a dog

When it comes to Kylie’s love of Italian Greyhounds, it seems that her mom, Kris Jenner, wasn’t keen on her getting a dog in her younger years.

Kylie said: “I think my mom never let me get one as a child. Every time I would see one on the street, I’d be like ‘Mom, that’s supposed to be me’.”

However, it seems that the 25-year-old is making her childhood dreams come true nowadays as she enjoys her life with not one but seven Italian Greyhounds.