Following the sentencing of Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, fans want to know how much the Chrisleys owe in taxes. The reality TV stars rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best but their shows have now been canceled.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and were federally indicted in August 2019.

The Chrisleys have said it’s a “heartbreaking time” for their family and those challenges have been talked about on Todd and Julie’s podcast, Chrisley Confessions, and Savannah’s podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

Todd and Julie sentenced to 12 and seven years respectively

On November 21, 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison respectively.

The couple were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion and were convicted on all 12 counts “including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion” per court documents from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia.

Fox Business reported: “A jury found the couple guilty of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans, in addition to conspiring to defraud the IRS.”

How long did Todd and Julie fail to pay taxes?

As well as being convicted of bank fraud, the Chrisleys were found guilty of tax evasion. Per court documents from November 21, Todd and Julie, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, “conspired to defraud the IRS.”

The documents state: “The Chrisleys failed to file tax returns or pay any taxes for the 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 tax years.”

How much do the Chrisleys owe in taxes?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud after obtaining more than $36 million in personal loans.

In 2012, Todd filed for bankruptcy to avoid paying $20 million that was owed at the time. Fox Business reported that, in 2012, Todd had a “delinquent IRS bill for $595,227.98.”

When it comes to how much the Chrisleys owe in taxes now, court documents state: “To evade collection of half a million dollars in delinquent taxes owed by Todd Chrisley, the Chrisleys opened and kept the corporate bank accounts only in Julie Chrisley’s name.”

So it appears the Chrisleys owe $500,000 to the taxman.

