Rick Harrison has been on our screen on Pawn Stars for as long as we can remember, but how much is he worth, and does his net worth replicate the items he sells?

The History show focuses on Rick’s family-run pawn shop located in the Las Vegas area, where they buy and sell fascinating items that have been gripping audiences for years.

We take a look into the net worth of Pawn Stars frontman Rick Harrison.

How much is Rick from Pawn Stars worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rick is worth $9 million.

Much of Rick’s net worth will come from the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The store started off as Gold & Silver Coin Shop in 1981 and was a 300-square foot hole in the wall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The family was granted their pawn license in 1989, and the famous shop was opened not long after.

Pawn Stars has been running for 14 years

The successful show has been running since 2009 and has 21 seasons to its name.

Pawn Stars also landed its own spin-off show Pawn Stars Do America, in 2022, which saw the group step out of their workstation and hit the road traveling around America.

Speaking to Distractify on why they decided to do the spin-off, Rick said: “A lot of people have stuff and they’re not gonna take a trip to Vegas to sell it to me and they just don’t know exactly where to take it. So I did this thing and people were just showing up with the weirdest, bizarre stuff.”

How old is Rick Harrison?

At the time of writing, Rick is 57 years old and will turn 58 in a few weeks (March 22). His co-star Chumlee is 40.

This means, when the show started in 2009, Rick was around 43 years old.

He has three sons, Corey, Jake, and Adam.